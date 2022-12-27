5 streamers who have made a significant impact in the streaming industry

Streamers and the content creation industry have gradually become more mainstream in recent years. Twitch and YouTube have become part and parcel of many people's lives, pushing creators onto a much broader stage.

Twitch started as Justin.tv back in 2005 and as of 2022, live streaming has never been more popular. While all streamers are born equal, some are more equal than others. Here is a list of creators who have made their mark in the industry through their success and innovative content.

5 streamers and content creators who will make an impact on the industry

Note: This list is not comprehensive and reflects the author's opinions. Feel free to add your suggestions to the list in the comments down below.

1) Ninja

Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja, is one of the most popular streamers in the world. The blue-haired Fortnite player reached the pinnacle of the streaming world during the Battle Royale heyday and simultaneously became a household name worldwide. He is still the most followed channel on Twitch, with an impressive 18 million followers on the purple platform.

Ninja was pivotal in pushing the boundaries of video game streaming with his immense following. He significantly changed the optics around video games, ushering in an age where content creation and video gaming have become much more mainstream in the entertainment industry.

2) Summit1g

Jaryd Russell Lazar, better known by his IGN Summit1g, is one of the OGs of Twitch streaming. The streamer started his journey back in 2012, and mainly focuses on shooters such as Escape from Tarkov and PUBG, but he is also famous for his various streams. Games like GTA V and Sea of Thieves are also a staple on the channel, making him a versatile creator.

Summit1g has maintained his position towards the top of the Twitch leaderboard for many years now. His excellent controversy-free record as a streamer speaks volumes for the type of content he creates.

Time and time again, other creators, such as Dr DisRespect, have shown appreciation for Summit1g's content and this list would be incomplete without including Lazar.

3) Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" is one of the most well-known female gamers. The co-founder of Offline TV is Twitch's most followed female streamer and a well-known advocate for women in gaming. She has often publicly stood against the online misogyny women content creators and gamers face, becoming a significant source of inspiration for many aspiring content creators.

Pokimane's involvement with Offline TV since its conception in 2017 has also influenced her public image as a wholesome and innocuous creator. The Canadian-Moroccan started creating content back in 2013 and has grown to become one of the most popular faces of Twitch.

4) Ludwig

Former Twitch streamer, Ludwig Ahgren created history on the purple platform last year before moving to YouTube Gaming. Famous for his subathon back in April 2021, Ahgren set the record for the most active subscribers at the time; a mighty number: 273K.

Like his partner QTCinderella, Ludwig has played host to several huge events related to content creators, such as this year's Mogul Money Live at the YouTube Theater. The Jeopardy-styled quiz show featured prominent streaming personalities, and so did the recent event that has made waves on YouTube: The Mogul Chessboxing Championship.

He and his friends have even created a separate business called Offbrand to help other streamers organize and host events.

5) Kai Cenat

It would be remiss not to mention this year's Streamer of the Year on YouTube Shorts, Kai Cenat's meteoric rise on Twitch was one of the most exciting moments in streaming this year. The 21-year-old crossed the fabled 100K subscriber mark in October, surpassing established creators, such as xQc to become the purple platform's number one in the English-speaking region.

Being a young black creator, Kai Cenat had a lot to deal with in his rise to the top, including money laundering accusations, which prompted many in the streaming community to defend him.

Zack @Asmongold



Fastest growing community and if you only followed Twitch you wouldn't even know they exist.



Why? Crazy how Twitch can't find the time to publicly congratulate @KaiCenat for hitting 60k subs or even acknowledge anyone in that community at all (Bruce/Adin/YRG/etc)Fastest growing community and if you only followed Twitch you wouldn't even know they exist.Why? Crazy how Twitch can't find the time to publicly congratulate @KaiCenat for hitting 60k subs or even acknowledge anyone in that community at all (Bruce/Adin/YRG/etc)Fastest growing community and if you only followed Twitch you wouldn't even know they exist.Why?

Regardless, with a steady high viewership of his regular content, Kai Cenat has already made his place in the annals of major content creators, and the numbers can only go up.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes