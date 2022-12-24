Pokimane shares her thoughts on wanting to "facilitate the creation of legislation" in light of online harassment and toxicity

Popular Canadian-Moroccan Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" revealed that she would like to expedite the creation of online legislation that safeguards internet users from toxic people and online harassers.

It is no secret that Twitch, despite its multitude of policies, contains users that often step over the line to either spread vitriol or cause harassment. According to the streamer, an online legislation will regulate such aberrance and hold the perpetrators accountable for their tirades.

Pokimane stated that she would contact organizations that work behind the scenes in the creation of such a body, saying:

"I would like to facilitate the creation of legislation that holds people accountable for the actions that they do online."

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R Pokimane says that she wants to facilitate more strict laws to hold people accountable for their actions on the internet Pokimane says that she wants to facilitate more strict laws to hold people accountable for their actions on the internet https://t.co/uiHFUoVC6O

Pokimane wants to work with organizations to create a safeguarding legislation

Pokimane has often spearheaded online movements that bring about a change within the streaming community. She recently voiced her opinion against Twitch's policy of platforming online gambling and slots streaming. Her opinion ended up causing a domino effect that led to the de-platforming of unlicensed gambling on Twitch.

The streamer's latest venture focuses on safeguarding users. Doxxing, swatting, and online harassment have become a part and parcel of the streaming community. She stated:

"I don't know if I should get into the details because it might rattle some folks, but yes."

(Timestamp: 01:34:03)

She spoke about reaching out to organizations that are involved in such causes:

"I think there are some companies that I am gonna message, or not companies, organizations that are involved with certain causes...if you ever need someone to (gestures towards talking), I'm your girl. Because I think if you wanna pass a bill like usually, go in front of a group of politicians, and you explain your cause...I'll do it. I will do it. I have so many things to say."

Pokimane's idea for online legislation generates discussion

The clip, which was initially shared on Twitter by online reporter Guard Hunter, quickly made its way to the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, and garnered extensive discussion regarding Imane's ideas. Here's what the LSF community had to say:

Fans questioned the practicality of such a policy since many of the users are children behave like them. This user pointed it out by stating:

Another Redditor pointed out that Imane may need to get involved with the ISP to gain specific information:

Here are some other responses:

Twitter users also gave their take on the idea:

WhoseBacon @WhoseBacon @HUN2R Depends what is meant by “their actions”. Death threats would already be covered under existing laws, as would harassment. @HUN2R Depends what is meant by “their actions”. Death threats would already be covered under existing laws, as would harassment.

🤝 @ItsOnlyCasualll @HUN2R Every time a clip of hers pops up , it become more and more clear how important she thinks she herself is lmao. @HUN2R Every time a clip of hers pops up , it become more and more clear how important she thinks she herself is lmao.

Ryan @AngelicIsight @HUN2R I feel like Pokimane has had some infamous streams of talking to her community for way too long in condescending ways when “Twitch drama” peaks, but I also recognize that mentality may be a lot more functional and helpful for Congress if focused on the right issues. @HUN2R I feel like Pokimane has had some infamous streams of talking to her community for way too long in condescending ways when “Twitch drama” peaks, but I also recognize that mentality may be a lot more functional and helpful for Congress if focused on the right issues.

Pokimane is among the biggest streamers in the social media community. Despite having a massive presence, her ideas may need further discussion before being implemented.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes