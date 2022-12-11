Elon Musk, Pokimane, and more react to Morocco's World Cup win

This morning, a historic upset was achieved in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, as Morocco pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory over Portugal. The milestone victory has dominated the sporting world, as Morocco is now poised to meet the winner of today's match between France and England in the semifinals.

Prominent figures on Twitter reacted to the shocking upset, including Pokimane, IShowSpeed, and the platform's CEO, Elon Musk. The South African-born Twitter mogul sent out a tweet congratulating Morocco for advancing to the semifinals.

At 8 pm Arabian Standard Time, all of Morocco celebrated as its national football team pulled off an improbable upset against Portugal in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar. In doing so, it became the first African team to reach the semifinals in the tournament's history.

The hero of the match was Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored a 42' goal past Portuguese keeper Diogo Costa. It ended up being the clincher, propelling Morocco to an upset victory over the heavily favored Portugal national team.

The result set Twitter ablaze, with many popular figures reacting to the upset, including popular streamers like Pokimane and IShowSpeed.

pokimane @pokimanelol



first african team in the semis!! 🥹 LET’S GOOOO MOROCCOOOOfirst african team in the semis!! 🥹 LET’S GOOOO MOROCCOOOO 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦first african team in the semis!! 🥹

Pokimane was born in Morocco and is of Moroccan descent, so it was not surprising to see her excitement over her home country's victory in the quarterfinals.

The streamer also noted that they are the first African team to reach the semifinals in World Cup history. Fans of Pokimane also congratulated her and the Moroccan national team.

cryptic incognito @CrypticNoHoes cant believe WE won @pokimanelol im crying tears of joy rncant believe WE won @pokimanelol im crying tears of joy rn 😭😭 cant believe WE won 😭🙏🙏

im silly selma😜 @selmacashmoney nah they killed it tho @pokimanelol they won just for you queennah they killed it tho @pokimanelol they won just for you queen 🙏🙏 nah they killed it tho

Explaining Pokimane @ExplainingPoki



Insane run. Still sad for Cristiano tho, so im just gonna go and cry, see y’all @pokimanelol Poki is happy for Morocco, since they made it through semisInsane run. Still sad for Cristiano tho, so im just gonna go and cry, see y’all @pokimanelol Poki is happy for Morocco, since they made it through semisInsane run. Still sad for Cristiano tho, so im just gonna go and cry, see y’all

The Explaining Pokimane Twitter account is far from the only one lamenting Portugal's loss. Today's match marked the final World Cup appearance for Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

American YouTube streamer IShowSpeed is known to be an ardent fan of Ronaldo and was in attendance for today's quarterfinals match in Qatar. He posted a somber photo following Portugal's loss, upset that his idol didn't get the storybook ending fans hoped for.

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui goodbye ronaldo love you forever goodbye ronaldo love you forever💔 https://t.co/mYd7kH5Q7s

Viewers posted clips from Speed's livestream under the tweet, showing the streamer's reaction to Ronaldo and Portugal's defeat.

The result of the match was not only a victory for Morocco but a football milestone for the entire continent of Africa. With this achievement, Hakim Ziyech and co became the first African side to advance to the semifinals in FIFA World Cup history.

Lauren Etame Mayer, a Cameroonian footballer who played for Arsenal in the 2000s, called the win a "great achievement for African football."

Lauren Etame Mayer @Lauren12arsenal



#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 A great achievement for African football! For the first time, we'll have a representative in the World Cup semi-finals. We keep on growing. Congrats, Morocco! A great achievement for African football! For the first time, we'll have a representative in the World Cup semi-finals. We keep on growing. Congrats, Morocco! #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 https://t.co/vQS4CCZXiR

Propelling Morocco on this miraculous run was some stellar defensive work. Through five World Cup matches, Morocco has only allowed one goal. Technically, no opposing team has managed to score against Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, as an own goal in their Group Stage match against Canada is the only blemish on their record.

Covers @Covers Morocco has allowed just a single goal this tournament. (It was an own goal vs. Canada)



They become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.



Pre-tournament, they were +25000 to win the World Cup.



They are now +900. Morocco has allowed just a single goal this tournament. (It was an own goal vs. Canada)They become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.Pre-tournament, they were +25000 to win the World Cup. They are now +900. https://t.co/supcuTEemj

Morocco will play the winner of England vs. France for a chance to reach the finals.

