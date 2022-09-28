Ludwig announces launch of new company called Offbrand dedicated to helping streamers organize events

Ludwig Ahgren took to Twitter to announce his new endeavor, Offbrand, a company that he and fellow streaming personalities including Atrioc, Stanz, and Nick Allen are starting. The organization will be designed to help other content creators organize big events.

Ludwig's rise on Twitch was notably a direct result of an event he organized, albeit on a much smaller scale. His month-long subathon stream back in 2021 helped him expand his viewership exponentially and he hasn't looked back since. However, with Offbrand, the streamer appears to be looking beyond his career as a content creator.

Ludwig is looking for a career beyond streaming with Offbrand and xQc has been announced as their first client

The YouTuber made waves back in July when he concluded his popular trivia game show Mogul Money with a live performance organized in the YouTube Theater in Hollywood. The event was showcased in front of hundreds of fans.

His love for game shows, events and an inclination to diversify his content through talk shows and social commentaries on his secondary channel, Mogul Mail, are a testament to his talent for organizing events. And according to The Washington Post's article about Offbrand, he wants to keep pursuing it even after he stops streaming.

Taking a practical stance that a career in content creation is more often than not very unstable, Ahgren said:

“I’ve always accepted the fact that there will be a point where my career ends”

Ludwig continued by explaining that when he does become too old for Twitch and YouTube, he wants to help other streamers, rather than retire from the streaming industry:

"Rather than fear that and try to maintain success for as long as possible, I love the idea of helping other creators make things that I think are cool.”

The idea of helping fellow streamers and content creators in the industry as veterans in the field is also reflected in Offbrand's marketing. The home page that greets users comes with the tagline:

"A creative studio built by (actual) creators"

Ludwig, Atrioc and other partners of the company have a lot of experience in the streaming industry, having made huge collaborations with other streamers in the past. Notably, Felix "xQc", a highly popular Canadian streamer, will be Offbrand's first client as they help him organize a brand new series called Juiced.

Juiced will be xQc's first collaborative event after an almost month-long controversy involving him and other streamers. The saga began from his feelings regarding Shi*Camp and culminated in a very public announcement of his breakup with fellow streamer Adept. Not to mention his feud with HasanAbi and others over Twitch restrictions on gambling.

According to The Washington Post, Juiced will be a combination of trivia and physical games. Notably, Offbrand already has projects like Chessboxing championships and other streamer events planned out for the future.

Fan reactions to Ludwig's announcement

Abby 🥯 @abby_bagel @LudwigAhgren @NathanStanz @Atrioc @NickAllen it's actually quite ONbrand for you guys to be AHEAD OF THE GAME AND LEADING THE INDUSTRY LET'S GO BOYS @LudwigAhgren @NathanStanz @Atrioc @NickAllen it's actually quite ONbrand for you guys to be AHEAD OF THE GAME AND LEADING THE INDUSTRY LET'S GO BOYS 😤🏆

As expected, streamers and fans loved that Ludwig and co. were starting a company that gives back to the industry by helping others.

Ludwig Ahgren is a giant in the YouTube streaming space with over 3.5 million subscribers. He regularly pulls in thousands of viewers to his daily streams with an average concurrent viewership of about 20K according to Playboard. Ahgren made a name for himself with collaborative events like Mogul Money and Hivemind.

