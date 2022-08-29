"Twitch is incredibly inconsistent with bans": Ludwig weighs in on Jidion's latest Twitter campaign against Twitch

Popular YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren is not only known for his game streams and talk shows. Part of his YouTube portfolio is the channel Mogul Mail, where he talks about the current state of the streaming and content creation world while giving his own opinion on the subject.

His latest video titled Twitch is Falling Apart talks about Jidion and his vendetta against Twitch for handing him a permanent ban in January of this year for asking his viewers to hate-raid Pokimane. While he did not exactly want her to be denigrated on stream, his audience ended up being so toxic that she had to end her stream.

Many in the community feel Jidion's actions did not warrant a permanent ban, mostly because he made up with Pokimane within a month and even made a video about it. Compounding that with the fact that a streamer recently only got an alleged seven-day ban for having intercourse on camera, it becomes easy to see why some people will feel Twitch is not consistent about how it doles out punishment.

Ludwig agreed wholeheartedly, saying:

"I do absolutely agree that Twitch is incredibly inconsistent with bans, all right?"

"They barely follow their own rules half the time": Ludwig tears into Twitch's inability to foster a fair playing field for streamers

After CoryxKenshin's gutsy video calling out YouTube for playing favorites by showcasing possible racist behavior, Jidion also made a video with a similar title pointing to how lenient Twitch was to the streamer who got caught having s*x on stream.

Mixing that with the argument that the Amazon-owned company was racist too, Jidion has basically re-launched his campaign against his permanent ban from the purple platform. And the circumstances do not favor Twitch. Big streamers such as Asmongold have called out the platform for not recognizing the achievements of rising black artists on the streaming service.

Ludwig, who left the platform last November, has been critical of Twitch's policies for some time now. He recently claimed on a podcast that YouTube would overtake Twitch in the next five years. As such, he also talked about how the OG streaming service has failed to uphold its own policies since 2015:

"You can find threads on Reddit from 2015 that talk about this as a concern. They're notoriously bad at it, all right?"

Ludwig also raised the question of favoritism, saying some people in high positions weild too much power and pick and choose which creators to support:

"They're notoriously bad because they are such a big bloated company, but few individuals hold so much power that I think if some person hates you at Twitch, they can keep you banned... "

The opposite is also true, and Ludwig points out the inconsistencies in the lettering of the rules, calling Twitch hypocrites for not following their own rules:

"Some person likes you at Twitch, they can make sure you don't get banned if they're big enough at Twitch. It's how it works. And their policies are so vague, and livestreaming is so new and so unique, that they barely follow their own rules half the time."

"Golden Boy" treatment

Before ending the video, Ludwig mentioned some damning details. During his time at Twitch, he was the poster child for the platform. Dubbed the "Golden Boy," he admitted to getting special treatment when he did not get banned for showing some questionable content on stream, which he swears would have gotten others banned.

He explained that he was reacting to videos when a funny one showed up where a bunch of men were showing their "bare as*es," which was certainly against Twitch TOS, but he did not get banned for it:

"They're like, 'Hey, we went through, talked to some higher execs. You have a squeaky cream clean profile.' I think I was a favorite back then, okay? People would say I was the Golden Boy of Twitch, or whatever. And they didn't ban me. But I think I know full well, a bunch of other creators who did the same thing probably would get banned."

"I think Jideon is arguing in bad faith": Ludwig gives his honest opinion about Jidion's case

After lambasting Twitch, Ahgren did hark back to the case at hand. Should Jidion stay banned or not? While he fundamentally agreed that after settling things with Pokimane, the ban could have been shortened, Ludwig also noted his old videos on the subject and criticized Jideon for his tweets against Pokimane in the immediate aftermath of his ban.

"I think Jideon is arguing in bad faith. I think he's very disingenuous about his effort to get unbanned. When he originally got banned, it's not like he was like, 'Yo. My bad, I clearly broke terms of service.' He went on rants on Twitter for weeks."

According to him, the recently banned streamer should have apologized and should not have made the situation worse by antagonizing Twitch. He also called out the creator for going to TwitchCon and intentionally creating trouble for Twitch:

"Clearly what you did was wrong and you are too obsessed with trying to be right in your endeavor without admitting what you have done bad, right? And I think he continued to do that, like for example, he made this video just a month ago- Twitch Banned Me, So I Snuck into Twitch Con!"

Having said all of that, Ludwig made it clear that he clearly sides with the individual person rather than a mega corporation.

Reactions

Fans and other streamers have reacted to the video and have mostly commended creators for calling out Twitch and YouTube. HasanAbi also reacted to the video and gave his own thoughts on the subject:

Comments about Ludwig's take on Twitter and Jidion (Image via Mogul Mail/YouTube)

With big streamers like Markplier, JacksepticEye, Hasan Piker, and Ludwig taking a stand against these content platforms, many feel things are about to change. Only time will tell if any meaningful changes can be brought about.

