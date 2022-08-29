Ludwig suggests YouTube will dethrone Twitch in five years

Speaking on the Trash Taste podcast on August 27, Streamer of the Year Ludwig suggested that YouTube could dethrone Twitch to become the number one streaming platform on the internet in the next five years due to the mismanagement of the purple platform.

With several top creators and streamers making the switch from Twitch to YouTube, many fans are wondering whether the red platform will be able to get ahead of the competition. And that's precisely what YouTube Gaming phenomenon Ludwig briefly discussed during his appearance on the podcast, where he can be seen talking about Twitch's poor management and how YouTube can take immediate advantage of it.

What did Ludwig say about YouTube's future?

One of the first content creators to make the jump to YouTube back in November 2021 was none other than the Streamer of the Year himself. Although he initially struggled to adjust to everything the new platform came with, the 30-years old has since expressed his satisfaction with the decision.

While answering a question regarding YouTube's future as the primary streaming platform, Ludwig said:

"I think for the next five years, Twitch will probably remain the top dog. But I do think Twitch is mismanaged so badly at the top, like the only way to grow on Twitch, and everyone internally knows, is to grow on another website and then go to Twitch."

Talking about how the purple platform is under pressure to remain a profitable business, he added:

"I think there's a lot of pressure for them to be profitable. And they've done like or announced that they might like slash pay like 30% for creators or they might make people like run ads, and so they've done a lot of things that are unfavorable, but it's because Amazon's like 'You've been losing hundreds of millions for five years now, could you please stop?'"

Howeover, he went on to say that streamers who have a habit of reacting to or playing copyrighted content during their broadcasts could be at higher risk of getting into trouble on YouTube as compared to Twitch due to its policies.

Something worth here is that the comments came just a few days after Twitch made some drastic changes to its exclusivity policies, allowing creators to simulcast on Instagram and TikTok live in an attempt to stand out in the streaming market in the face of growing competition.

In the continuous saga of Twitch vs. YouTube, many prominent streamers have moved on to the red halls of the Google-owned platform. From Sykkuno to Myth, within a month, three of the Twitch's top creators left it for one reason or the other.

While the gap between the top two streaming platforms is closing at great speed, the purple platform remains in the top position for up-and-coming streamers when it comes to streaming currently. But as per Ludwig, the celebration might not last much longer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh