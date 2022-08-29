"This made me laugh": Pokimane laughs away false accusations of cultural appropriation for posting pictures of curly hair

Imane "Pokimane" has commented on a viral Reddit post from the popular subreddit r/facepalm, which made fun of a tweet that falsely accused her of cultural appropriation. The post basically pointed out her curly hair as evidence of her trying to copy Black culture, all the while missing out on the fact that Imane is Morrocan.

pokimane 🤍 @pokimanelol lowkey this made me laugh, also wanna clarify pikimane is 100% moroccan lmao lowkey this made me laugh, also wanna clarify pikimane is 100% moroccan lmao https://t.co/1kxVsBXyj0

Posting a screenshot of the Reddit post, she joked about the premise in the caption, clarifying that the misspelled 'Pikimane' is also fully Moroccan:

"lowkey this made me laugh, also wanna clarify pikimane is 100% moroccan lmao"

"Can’t believe you appropriated your own culture": Fans make fun of post which forgets Pokimane is actually from North Africa

The original post from the Twitch superstar is basically a collection of selfies of her naturally curly hair. Although the tweet castigating her did not go viral, a Reddit post making fun of it did, accruing over 33K upvotes within seven hours. In the misinformed tweet, the Moroccan-born Canadian streamer was accused of culturally appropriating an African hairstyle.

Cultural appropriation is a pretty nuanced topic where an element from a culture is used inappropriately by people from a different culture. It is especially problematic when a non-dominant culture's iconography, such as hairstyle, is used in a way that reinforces stereotypes and thus contributes to oppression.

However, this does not apply here because Pokimane has publicly talked about being Moroccan several times on her channel. She directly addresses her heritage in a video from 2019 where she sees the results of a DNA test which confirmed that she is 84% North African.

The completely misinformed tweet claimed:

"so no one's gonna talk about how a white woman is intentionally trying to make herself look african with that hairstyle?"

The streamer even speaks a Moroccan dialect of Arabic and used it when she found a Moroccan restaurant in Korea during her travels this June. Fellow streamer Rhymestyle even joked about it in the thread Pokimane posted, sarcastically calling her out for appropriating her own culture:

rhyme @Rhymestyle @pokimanelol wow I can’t believe you appropriated your own culture pikimane @pokimanelol wow I can’t believe you appropriated your own culture pikimane

Twitter reactions

Fans and fellow streamer friends found everything about the situation laughable. Many had fun with the misspelled name "Pikimane." Some called her Pokimane's long-lost twin, while others declared her their favorite streamer:

☀️lithzy🌱 @desolationrae @pokimanelol the long lost twin sister of pokimane: pikimane @pokimanelol the long lost twin sister of pokimane: pikimane

Sealpai @sealpai__ @desolationrae @pokimanelol Yeah, she was a huge fan of Pikman growing up. @desolationrae @pokimanelol Yeah, she was a huge fan of Pikman growing up.

Many lambasted people for assuming the streamer's cultural identity. A few even wondered how people online could post things without fact-checking and called out people for trying to create drama where there was none. A few even wanted to debate how curling one's hair was not cultural appropriation:

Crepi @CrepikCZ it's a hairstyle cmon. @pokimanelol imagine fight for equality and then cancel people for liking someone's culture's hairstyle or traditionit's a hairstyle cmon. @pokimanelol imagine fight for equality and then cancel people for liking someone's culture's hairstyle or tradition 💀 it's a hairstyle cmon.

Derrick @Derrick22914634 @pokimanelol Morrocan is not considered lightskinned not black @pokimanelol Morrocan is not considered lightskinned not black

Pokket 🌈 @Pokket @pokimanelol Shaming ppl over their natural hair in the first place is just 🥴🥴🥴 @pokimanelol Shaming ppl over their natural hair in the first place is just 🥴🥴🥴

♡ Lou @Veloula @pokimanelol Also, curly hair exists in all ethnicities. It is not exclusive to one. @pokimanelol Also, curly hair exists in all ethnicities. It is not exclusive to one.

Many also pointed out that Caucasians can have curly hair, even though only a small percentage actually do. Regardless, Pokimane and her fans surely had a good laugh at the troll's expense.

