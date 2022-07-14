Summit1g bets he can go 5 minutes without saying 'man,' doesn't last a minute

All streamers have catchphrases or unique repetitive behavior particular to them. Jaryd “Summit1g” is no different. Perhaps the word he’s best known for saying the most, according to his audience, is “man.”

Recently, a Twitch donation bet that the streamer cannot avoid saying 'man' for too long. Confident about his odds, Summit1g took up the challenge and resumed playing DayZ. Unfortunately, he lost the bet a minute later.

Summit1g gets trolled by a donation

(Clip begins at 4:29:48)

First, he read out the donation:

“I don’t think you could go more than 5 minutes not saying the word ‘man’. It’s like your catch phrase.”

Twitch viewer vrenlin dropped $5 in a donation with a unique bet. Summi1g was immediately confident of an easy win. Perhaps he underestimated his habit.

“Yes I can. That’s not true. I can absolutely accomplish that.”

During the match, Summit1g went around a corner to spy on another player, telling them he’s a fresh spawn into the game. He also gave the stranger some advice about gear. The visor on the other player’s helmet made them stand out, easily spotted.

“Listen, did you know that visor doesn’t actually do anything for you. It just makes you a little more obvious.”

The other player thanked Summit1g for the advice and followed it. The visor didn't offer any additional protection and took away from the player's camo. The player admitted not being proficient at DayZ, which led to Jaryd’s saying,

“You’re good, man. You don’t have anything to fix your vest there? Your vest is all f**ked up there.”

His chat blew up with laughter, pointing out that he couldn’t even last a minute. They poked fun at Jaryd and he also realized he had messed up. Though he and the other player would continue to talk about the game, a donation from “Dumfawks” came through.

“It took you 1 minute 2 seconds to say Man after saying you could not say it for 5 minutes.”

It was a hilarious moment for his chat, though the streamer only had a brief response before returning to his game.

“Shut the f**k up, chat!”

Regardless, his audience loved seeing him slip up so quickly.

Reddit appreciated the Summit1g clip

One Redditor posted that they loved seeing a funny clip in r/LivestreamFails, which led to some sarcastic comments about various things the sub has seen lately.

A few other Redditors agreed, grateful to see a quality clip in the thread and hoping the trend will continue throughout the week. One response showed another similar clip where someone dared not say a word and almost immediately failed.

Others would just meme and use the word “man” and receive responses that appreciated the clip posted from the stream.

A Redditor would also point out that many streamers have comfort words they defer to. Some speculated on developing a bot to find the most commonly-used words by streamers. They suggested that it would be a fun exercise to find out how language spreads in the modern day.

The content creator did not dwell on losing the bet for very long. Nonetheless, his chat was entertained and the larger stream-watching audience appreciated the genuine moment.

