Twitch streamer Summit1g randomly runs into Pokelawls while playing DayZ

Jaryd "Summit1g" has recently become a huge fan of the online survival zombie title, DayZ. Earlier today, the popular Twitch streamer randomly ran into Pokelawls while playing the game, and the unexpected meeting was every bit as hilarious as you might expect.

As the zombie-filled survival title surged into immense popularity, Summit saw the perfect opportunity to make his comeback in the game.

Summit1g encounters sick Pokelawls during DayZ livestream

Summit1g has been trying his hand at the widely popular title DayZ for quite some time now and the internet is obsessed. While he certainly knows his way around the hostile DayZ map, he didn’t seem too worried about his survival.

As he wandered around the map to collect resources, the American Streamer heard someone coughing nearby. A he went on to investigate his way to the mysterious 'coughing guy,' Summit1g hilariously encountered GTA RP streamer Pokelawls who was standing right there on the staircase.

As the unexpected encounter took place in a virtual world, the duo shared a hilarious interaction.

"Is that Poke? Poke? Yo I'm coming in. You're in this house? Don't kill me bro."

Poke then hilariously sprinted down the stairs saying:

"What the f*ck."

The former Overwatch pro's reaction caused Summit1g to burst into laughter. As they continued to be surprised, the latter's other partner questioned if the man standing in front of them was his friend; to which the GTA RP star replied:

"Yeah. Well I mean, I didn't know you were sick. "

For context, there are many different illnesses, viruses, and diseases an individual can get in DayZ. Although all the characters do have an immune system, it can weaken over time due to various factors.

These include low temperatures, exposure to rain for a longer period, poor diet or having low health for some time. Some of these deadly diseases are contagious, meaning they can spread to nearby survivors.

As Pokelawls was coughing (one of the symptoms) when he came across Summit1g's in-game character, it very well meant that he was contagious, as the other player pointed out.

Fans react to Summit1g and Pokelawls' encounter

The unexpected meeting elicited a plethora of interesting reactions from viewers from all corners of the internet. Fans flooded the Reddit comment section and suggested that both the streamers were high.

Canadian Twitch streamer Pokelawls plays a variety of titles on his Twitch channel. Apart from Overwatch, from which he initially burst into popularity in the streaming space, he also enjoys streaming a wide range of titles such as GTA 5, Apex Legend, Escape from Tarkov, and more recently, DayZ.

All you need to know about DayZ

Developed and published by Bohemia Interactive, DayZ is an open-world horror survival title that mainly tests the survival instincts of an individual.

Set in a post-apocalyptic setting, a deadly virus has affected the country, sparking intense chaos and little resources for survival. With absolutely no check points or saves, the main objective of the title is to remain alive and do everything and anything to maintain their heath.

Furthermore, the game implements realistic survival mechanics such as building, hunting, crafting, and of course, resource management. Players have to traverse the vast map in order to gather the necessary supplies in order to keep their health in check.

