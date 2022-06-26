“Summit!” - JakenBakeLIVE meets a Summit1G lookalike at a South Korean music festival

IRL Twitch star JakenBakeLIVE had the time of his life in South Korea as he attended a music festival during a recent livestream.

JakenBake was joined by fellow Twitch content creator Cooksux, and both had a merry time listening and dancing to music at the festival. While they were at it, Jake noticed an individual who looked seemingly familiar to Jaryd, "Summit1G".

The American livestreamer reached out to greet the person and addressed him as:

"Summit, Summit!"

JakenBakeLIVE meets "Summit1G" in Seoul

Jake gets up close with several streamer doppelgangers during his South Korean IRL streams. Not too long ago, on June 24, Jake spotted an individual who shared an uncanny resemblance to one of the most famous FPS gamers and streamers, Michael "Shroud."

Earlier today, the 31-year-old Twitch content creator hosted a 12-hour-long broadcast and documented his latest IRL journey. The streamer had planned on visiting a music festival with Cooksux.

Jake and Cooksux were having a casual conversation about cars and other things when the former panned his camera to an individual who looked similar to Summit1G.

Jake reached out to the passer-by and greeted him by saying:

"Alright, I'm a little drunk, but it is a good drunk! Summit, Summit! Summit, I love you dude! I love watching you on Twitch!"

(Timestamp: 10:38:24)

The individual was visibly puzzled but was sporting enough to carry on with the conversation and happily reciprocated with a handshake. JakenBakeLIVE was amazed to see a Summit1G lookalike in South Korea and added:

"It's f***ing Summit! He looks like Summit but in Korea! Wait, what?! He actually looks a lot like Summit in Korea."

The small yet hilarious interaction ended as Jake continued to stream for a couple of more hours.

Fans react to JakenBakeLIVE finding a Summit1G lookalike

As expected, the content creator's clip was present in the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail, and several fans provided their take in the comments section.

A Redditor pointed out how Jake has managed to meet various streamer lookalikes in South Korea:

Others played along with the joke by stating how Summit manages to stream and fly to other places at the same time:

Some fans expressed their dislike.

JakenBakeLIVE is one of the most famous IRL content creators on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. He began his streaming career in 2017 and has racked up more than 4,800 hours of streaming in the "Just Chatting" category. He currently has 611k followers and garners an average viewership of 4.1k fans.

Aside from streaming IRL content, Jake is also an avid gamer who has played various games like World of Warcraft, Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone on his Twitch channel.

