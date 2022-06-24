“Yo, Shroud!” - JakenBakeLIVE meets a Shroud lookalike during his South Korean stream

During a recent stream, IRL streamer JakenBakeLIVE comically spotted a Shroud lookalike in a store in Seoul. While exploring the city, Jake found an uncanny similarity to Shroud with one of his friends and exclaimed:

"Yo Shroud! Big fan!"

Jake, a 31-year-old Twitch streamer who shifted to Japan in 2017, was seen filming a hilarious clip of him spotting a Shroud lookalike. However, it was just one of his friends who was accompanying him to South Korea. Jake is an American Twitch streaming partner who films IRL videos of him traveling around the world.

JakenBakeLIVE finds a Shroud doppelganger in South Korea

Jake was recently joined by Imane "Pokimane" in South Korea as well as other streamers such as iGumdrop and AriaSaki. The group even visited the set with the K-Pop band, Ghost9, which was streamed on Pokimane's Twitch channel.

While the Moroccan-Canadian streamer has returned to Canada, JakenBakeLIVE has been exploring the city over the past couple of weeks. In a recent IRL stream uploaded to his Twitch channel, Jake makes a comical joke regarding his friends who look similar to the 28-year-old streamer and esports player, Michael "Shroud".

JakenBakeLIVE commented that his friend looked eerily similar to the Canadian streamer, especially with a mask on. He went on to say this in a jocular manner:

"Yo Shroud! Oh my God, Shroud! Shroud, big fan. Ever since PUBG, man."

He also added:

"Yo, what are you doing in Korea?"

To which the pretender Shroud replied:

"Streaming, having fun, yeah."

The conversation was abruptly cut short as the lookalike decided to walk away after saying:

"Good to meet you again."

An ecstatic Jake declared:

"Alright, Jesus f***m dude. Shroud's here! Are you kidding me?"

He further added in a sardonic tone:

"Dude, I've destroyed him in the AT&T Annihilator Cup, and now he's in Korea? That's crazy."

To which his friend comically responded by saying:

"Yo, he's here actually to haunt you (JakenBakeLIVE) 'cause you ripped that."

The entire sequence of events ended when Jake added:

"Okay, good clip, guys, good clip. We did it (Suggesting that the whole interaction was choreographed)."

Timestamp: 06:55:00

Here's how the internet reacted to the comical interaction between Jake and the lookalike Shroud

The comical clip was uploaded to a subreddit page called r/LivestreamFail yesterday, where fans shared their funny reactions to the clip from Jake's stream on Twitch. Here's what fans had to say about the stream:

This user describes their handshake (Image via Reddit)

This user thinks he is the EU version of Shroud (Image via Reddit)

This user understands the truth behind the mask (Image via Reddit)

JakenBakeLIVE streams almost regularly on his Twitch channel. He is presently exploring South Korea and filming his entire journey for his viewers.

