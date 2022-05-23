Summit1g impresses community with incredible clutch victory in CS: GO stream

Earlier today, Jaryd "Summit1g" Lazar impressed the community with his incredible clutch victory in Counter-Strike: Global Offense and fans are loving it. During his May 22, 2022 livestream, the popular Twitch streamer showed off his skills by eliminating an entire squad and pulling off an insane clutch.

Summit1g has always been one of the most prominent variety streamers, as he won't tie himself down to just one particular game.

From Escape from Tarkov to Valorant to now Counter-Strike: Global Offense, Summt1g has always been on the top charts when trying out multiple different titles and using his skills to pull unbelievable clutches during his livestreams.

That's precisely what fans witnessed when he wiped out an entire squad alone, like a lone wolf.

Summit1g impresses the community with an insane Counter-Strike: Global Offense 1v4 clutch

Legendary streamer and former Counter-Strike competitor, Summit1g showed why he is one of the best CS: GO players with a 1v4 insane clutch win that needs to be seen.

With the accuracy that would make Minecraft streamer Dream blush, the Twitch star has an incredible knack for clicking heads with the utmost procession.

During his recent Counter-Strike stream, Summit was the only man in his squad remaining and needed a clutch to secure the win. He did it in his style and elicited quite a wave of interesting responses from viewers.

In Counter-Strike: GO, Summit found himself in a tricky situation where he came face-to-face with an entire squad. In a 1v4 situation in an open area, Summit's victory seemed like an impossible task.

But surprisingly, with all the odds against him, the internet sensation pulled off the impossible and ultimately won the match. Given the situation, Summit won many hearts here as it was arguably one of his best clutches in CS: OG.

After getting all alone, Summit very cleverly tackled the situation by taking cover behind a vehicle so that he could save himself from all the opponent's bullets and damage. After taking out two opponents, the Twitch streamer dragged the third and fourth opponents before they could take cover.

Fans react to Summit's clutch performance during his most recent livestream

As expected, the insane play sent shockwaves throughout Twitch's streaming chat. The clip has already received over 13,000 views. Here are some of the relevant responses from viewers.

Even though facing an entire squad alone sounds like an almost impossible task, it goes to show why you should always try to improve your skills and just believe in yourself, even in the most difficult position.

