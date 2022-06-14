Watch: Popular Counter-Strike streamer Summit1g fails hilariously during his recent livestream

Popular Counter-Strike streamer Jaryd "Summit1g" tried his hand at the online multiplayer survival zombie video game, DayZ, during his most recent livestream.

However, in true Summit fashion, things didn't turn out well and what happened next was a hilarious series of events. The American streamer spent hours playing the survival zombie title, DayZ with his partner, only to get killed by a zombie in the end.

Hilariously enough, after five hours of playing without firing at anything, Summit somehow managed to kill his own teammate with a single shot. This drew a wave of hilarious responses from viewers.

Fans left stunned as Twitch streamer Summit1g hilariously kills his own teammate

During Summit1g's most react broadcast, the Twitch streamer was seen playing an online multiplayer survival zombie game, DayZ. The title has been around for quite a while with several streamers trying their hands at it. Against all odds, the unlikely duo made it to the airfield fighting against zombies.

Together, they struggled through difficulties, managed to get food and water, fought off illness and even tamed their sense of direction. However, this is when proceedings took a hilarious turn.

While preparing for their descent on the airfield, Jorge (Summit1g's partner in game) peeks from the shipping container doors, only to be struck down by the very gun he gifted to his partner, Summit.

Of course, it was unintentional. After striking the final blow, Summit started looking for his partner and at that particular moment, he realized that he had killed his own partner. After striking the blow, Summit noted:

"A guy in front of me in the tree. I killed him, I killed him. Jimmo where you at? Jimbo? Not Jimbo. Don't tell me that was Jorge."

Although it was just a mistake, fans were pretty upset with Summit1g for his negligence. As expected, the hilarious clip elicited a plethora of interesting responses from viewers. Fans in the Reddit comment section expressed their sympathy towards "Jimbo" while recalling some of the comical sections of the livestream.

Here are some of the most interesting responses in this regard:

With this in mind, DayZ is a hardcore survival game with only one rule- stay alive no matter what. Although Summit killed his own teammate by mistake, he managed to stay alive for another two hours. However, they got killed by a zombie.

