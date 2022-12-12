"Thank you so much": Ludwig thanks fans as Mogul Chessboxing Championship breaks his viewership record within an hour

Ludwig Ahgren's highly anticipated Mogul Chessboxing Championship is finally underway and has attracted a huge crowd to the YouTube livestream of the event. The streamer took to Twitter to announce that the event had already broken his personal viewership record within the first hour.

The Chessboxing Championship has been in the works for months. It features celebrity content creators and professional chess players such as Myth, Andrea Botez, Lawrence Trent, and Aman Hambleton.

On Twitter, the YouTube streamer thanked his fans for their support, revealing that his personal viewership record had already been broken, with a major portion of the event still left to be broadcast. Here's what he said:

"Already broke my viewership record. Thank you so much. I hope you all enjoy the surprises and matches we have in store."

ludwig @LudwigAhgren Already broke my viewership record



Thank you so much



I hope you all enjoy the surprises and matches we have in store Already broke my viewership recordThank you so muchI hope you all enjoy the surprises and matches we have in store

As of this writing, the stream has already crossed the 290,000 concurrent views mark and is probably going to garner over 300K views before the livestream ends.

Ludwig's Mogul Chessboxing Championship pulls big viewership numbers, isn't even halfway done

The Mogul Chessboxing Championship is a one-of-a-kind event, allowing participants to showcase their skills not only in chess or video games but also in the grueling sport of boxing.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren TODAYS THE DAY



What are your predictions? TODAYS THE DAYWhat are your predictions? https://t.co/w6AEMeltxm

While Chessboxing is by no means a recent invention, the Content Creator of the Year is by far the biggest streamer to bring it to the mainstream. Considering that he hyped up the event for the last few months, it is no wonder that the stream is racking up huge viewership numbers so fast.

In a Twitter post made before the event even started, Ludwig noted that there were more than 100,000 people waiting for the Mogul Chessboxing Championship to start, saying:

"One minute to showtime. This is gonna be fkn crazy."

ludwig @LudwigAhgren 100K viewers on the countdown screen



1 minute from showtime



This is gonna be fkn crazy 100K viewers on the countdown screen1 minute from showtimeThis is gonna be fkn crazy

With so many popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers participating and attending the show, it was expected that the event would get a lot of viewers. Organizations such as Chess.com, Starforge Systems, and Fansly are backing the event, lending it credibility.

Another reason the Mogul Chessboxing Championship on Ludwig's YouTube is racking up so many views is that the streamer has turned off co-streaming for other content creators to maximize viewership numbers. In a Twitter post, he wrote:

"The goal is to get more viewers than reacting to Dream's face reveal LOL."

ludwig @LudwigAhgren Only 3 hours out!



The team has worked super hard to make this event come to life



To anyone wondering- I’m not allowing costreams of the event



The goal is to get more viewers than reacting to dreams face reveal LOL



Thanks for understanding <3 Only 3 hours out!The team has worked super hard to make this event come to lifeTo anyone wondering- I’m not allowing costreams of the eventThe goal is to get more viewers than reacting to dreams face reveal LOLThanks for understanding <3

Twitter reacts to Ludwig getting his record broken

Fellow streamers such as BrookeAB, 100T Raven, and Ranboo have joined thousands of fans to congratulate Ludwig on the success of the Mogul Chessboxing Championship. Here are a few reactions from Twitter:

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff



Watching right now absolutely blown away by the quality :D @LudwigAhgren LETS GOWatching right now absolutely blown away by the quality :D @LudwigAhgren LETS GOWatching right now absolutely blown away by the quality :D

brooke @brookeab 🏼 @LudwigAhgren you are incredibly talented!!! READY TO WATCH A GREAT EVENT @LudwigAhgren you are incredibly talented!!! READY TO WATCH A GREAT EVENT 💃🏼

Speedy @Speedy210598 @LudwigAhgren This is some next level telecast quality! You have outdone yourself way too much and have set the bar way too high! What a chad @LudwigAhgren This is some next level telecast quality! You have outdone yourself way too much and have set the bar way too high! What a chad

ludwig @LudwigAhgren This will be the first YouTube live stream with multitrack audio



1 stream

3 languages



English • French • Spanish



This was a incredibly hard to do but I’m happy to be providing streams for more people around the world :) This will be the first YouTube live stream with multitrack audio1 stream3 languagesEnglish • French • SpanishThis was a incredibly hard to do but I’m happy to be providing streams for more people around the world :) https://t.co/ixoK8azLin

People online have already flooded Ludwig's Twitter account to praise the quality of the Chessboxing Championship. Incidentally, the stream is also testing a brand new YouTube feature that sees multi-track audio integrated into one stream, allowing for the event to be telecast in multiple languages.

Ahgren is known for organizing big live events and has made a brand out of his reputation as a host. The variety streamer dabbles in various games, including online chess and Smash Bros.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes