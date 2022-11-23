What is Chessboxing? Everything you need to know about Ludwig's Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Ludwig Ahgren, a YouTube streamer, has taken another bold step in the world of streaming by announcing his event, the Mogul Chessboxing Championship.

For those who are unfamiliar with the term "Chessboxing," it refers to a hybrid sport that combines chess and boxing. Both competitors will be required to compete in rapid-fire rounds of both sports. When one of the competitors wins at least one sport, the winner will be announced.

Ludwig to bring Chessboxing to YouTube

Despite being a mainstream content creator, Ludwig is well-known in the chess community due to his frequent participation in the game. The streamer was a participant-cum-commentator in Chess.com's 2020 PogChamp tournament. He has made three more appearances in the PogChamp tournament since his debut in 2020.

Ludwig will now try to make his mark in both the online chess community and the influencer boxing industry by bringing the two together. His event will also feature SmashBoxing matches, a hybrid of Super Smash Bros. and boxing.

Some of the biggest names in the streaming community will be present, including Myth, Disguised Toast, Box Box Box, and Abroad In Japan. Aman Hambleton, a Canadian chess Grandmaster, and UK International Chess Master are also on the fight card.

Here is the entire fight card:

When did Chessboxing start?

Fans will be surprised to learn that chessboxing is a previously introduced concept. Its origins can be traced back to 1970s. For the first time on a large scale, the term was explored in the 1979 film Mystery of Chessboxing.

Enki Bilal, a French comic book artist, invented the sport, but it was popularized by Dutch artist Lepe Rubingh. It was used as a performing art by the latter, but it has gained worldwide popularity.

In 2003, the first chessboxing championship was held. The sport has grown steadily since then, with major organizations like the World Chess Boxing Association and the World Chess Boxing Organization sanctioning the fights.

Many writers and experts have praised the sport's creative nature, and it has received critical acclaim. Vogue editor Ro Elfberg stated while reviewing Netflix's The Queen's Gambit:

"Let me draw your attention to my favourite sport: chessboxing. Yes, it’s as crazy as it sounds. The ultimate mental and physical challenge, opponents sit down at a chessboard in the centre of a boxing ring and play three minutes of chess, followed immediately by three minutes of boxing, alternating for six rounds until someone loses by checkmate or knockout – whichever comes first."

She added:

"It is incredibly grueling, as not only do participants have to fight with their fists, they also have to think fast to make a move while out of breath, and as their heads throb with the pain of being pummelled. Participating is not for the faint-hearted (I am yet to find the courage), but the atmosphere of watching it live is electric."

Given that the majority of Ludwig's events are free to watch on YouTube, the Mogul Chessboxing Championship is also expected to be broadcast on the red platform.

Ludwig's event is scheduled for December 11th at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. The creator has yet to release the full schedule.

