Ludwig's Mogul Chessboxing Championship: Livestream date, participants, and more revealed

Ludwig continues to make excellent moves in the world of entertainment, with the newly revealed Mogul Chessboxing Championship. While it’s not new to see an influencer or streamer create an event, nothing has come up quite like Mogul Chessboxing.

The YouTuber has crossed the threshold, going beyond the normal influencer boxing match, with the Mogul Chessboxing Championship event. What fans can expect in terms of the event date, match card, and more are given below.

Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing Championship has a date, card, and more

While the start time has not been confirmed, the event will take place on December 11, 2022, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. For those unaware, chessboxing is a combination of chess and boxing, as the name implies.

Players compete in alternate rounds of blitz chess and boxing until someone wins via checkmate or knockout. One can also win via time penalty in chess, or by boxing decision if there’s a draw (stalemate) in the chess round. It requires a great amount of skill in both sports, and the Mogul Chessboxing Championship should be an exciting event to watch.

As it turns out, Ludwig’s event will be more than just chessboxing, which is already an intense battle. Smashboxing will also take place as a part of this card. In those matchups, players will alternate between Smash Bros. and boxing.

The main event of the Mogul Chessboxing Championship will see Aman Hambleton battle Lawrence Trent, and the full card has already been revealed.

Smashboxing Undercard

Fiction vs Kalinidi

Joshman vs Spud

Undercard matches

Disguised Toast vs PointCrow

BoxBox vs Stanz

Myth vs Boy Boy

Sardoche vs Toph

Abroad in Japan vs Papaplatte

Main event match

Aman Hambleton vs Lawrence Trent

There are some pretty major names in the world of gaming and esports in this event. In particular, Disguised Toast, Myth, and BoxBox are some huge names. The actual rules of the event are yet to be revealed when it comes to time and rounds, but that will likely be unveiled as the day draws closer.

The best part of Ludwig’s chessboxing event is that it’s not going to be on pay-per-view. It does sound like people will be able to buy tickets and watch live, but the whole event will be on YouTube. So, his entire fanbase and chessboxing enthusiasts can all enjoy the event.

Chessboxing has existed since the 1990s, but the first competition took place in 2003 in Berlin. The actual sport was invented by a comic book artist from France, named Enki Bilal, but was adopted by the Dutch artist Iepe Rubingh. The latter used it as performance art but has grown in popularity all over the world.

While the sport began in 1992, the term “chess boxing” first appeared in the martial arts film The Mystery of Chessboxing, where a kung-fu teacher applies the philosophies of chess to his martial arts lessons.

While it’s not known what the rules of Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing Championship will focus on, fans won’t have to wait long. The event takes place on December 11, 2022, and has a stacked card of influencers.

