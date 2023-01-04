"Massively disappointed" - Streamers react to Logan Paul's response to Coffeezilla's scam allegations

Popular influencer Logan Paul took the internet by storm on January 4, 2022, when he responded to the crypto scam allegations presented by YouTuber Steven "Coffeezilla."

Several prominent streamers provided their take on the situation, with YouTube Gaming sensation Ludwig stating that he was "massively disappointed" by Logan Paul's response:

"I know my take is small beans in the grand scheme of things but it does reinforce the idea that you should enjoy creator's content at an arms length. You never know who's a decent person."

Popular streamers like HasanAbi, MoistCr1TiKaL, and more react to Logan Paul's response

Several well-known streamers and content creators weighed in on Logan Paul's viral address.

Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" took to Twitter earlier today, claiming that the 27-year-old media personality "hired more criminals" for his cryptocurrency project than the Suicide Squad:

Esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" stated that Paul's admission of hiring "multiple criminals and conmen" for his team while accusing Coffeezilla was the "funniest thing:"

During a livestream on January 4, political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" reacted to the video as well. He burst out laughing after seeing Logan Paul reveal the identity of CryptoZoo's developer, and stated:

"Wait, not a single person thinks that any of the people involved in this situation are good people. You hired him, you f***ing idiot! You literally hired. Dog, what is this?! He's just like, compounding the L's, dude! He's like, 'These guys I hired to do scams on my audience, well that guy is a bad guy!' Oh, s**t, man! Okay."

Coffeezilla also responded to Paul's address in a Twitter update, stating that he would "reply in full" after organizing his thoughts. He added:

"Logan Paul responded. TL; DW: 0 apologies, 0 addressing victims, 0 accountability."

Besides streamers, hundreds of community members provided their take on the situation. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

Randi Savage @randi_savage The like/ dislike ratio on Logan Paul's response to Coffeezilla restores my faith in humanity. The like/ dislike ratio on Logan Paul's response to Coffeezilla restores my faith in humanity. https://t.co/kgzpK2mv6G

ْ @stockisntmine logan paul thinking his video got coffeezilla like logan paul thinking his video got coffeezilla like https://t.co/LBOTRUiKgz

Sync Weaver @SyncWeaver720 Damn, Logan Paul and taking responsibility be like: Damn, Logan Paul and taking responsibility be like: https://t.co/2WwmXiD5VP

made it 📴 the 💪 @LingoVerbatim Logan Paul trying to put blame on Coffezilla for not vetting the scammers he hired Logan Paul trying to put blame on Coffezilla for not vetting the scammers he hired https://t.co/6ejThebTIZ

For context, Logan Paul uploaded a video titled "My Response To Coffeezilla's Scam Allegations," in which he refuted Coffeezilla's scam allegations. He spoke about various aspects of the project, including the involvement of controversial figures such as Eddie Ibanez and Crypto King.

During the second half of the video, Paul hit back at Coffeezilla, stating that the latter published a "defamatory hit piece." He stated:

"You still published a defamatory hit piece, fully knowing that I was innocent, just so you could enrich yourself in your '10 million dollar studio.' Sharp! But deeply unethical. Dangerously misleading and illegal. I suggest you use the money you got from pumping your Patreon to hire a good lawyer. You're going to need it."

The seven-minute video went viral on YouTube, garnering over 896,000 views and more than 51k likes in less than ten hours.

