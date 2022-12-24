How many times has HasanAbi been banned on Twitch?

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" is a prominent figure in the streaming world, best known for his Just Chatting broadcasts. His channel attracted over 30,000 viewers on average in 2022.

He is also considered by many to be a controversial personality, as he has been banned from Twitch on a few occasions. The reasons for HasanAbi's suspensions range from him using a derogatory term to receiving a DMCA (The Digital Millennium Copyright Act) strike during a livestream.

In this article, we'll go over the Turkish-American content creator's suspensions and the controversies that sparked them.

Exploring and detailing HasanAbi's Twitch bans

According to the automated streamer tracking bot StreamerBans, Hasan has been banned on Twitch four times in total. The account started tracking his channel in 2019, and the streamer was hit with his first-ever suspension on August 1, 2019. It was overturned just a few seconds later.

On August 23, 2019, the political commentator was barred for a second time. He later confirmed that he was scheduled to serve a seven-day suspension:

A conversation thread about the ban went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with some community members speculating on the reason for the platform's actions. Here are some relevant fan reactions from a now-archived thread:

Exactly a month later, on July 24, 2019, HasanAbi took to Twitter to reveal that he had been banned yet again, this time for interacting with his audience while driving. He was given another one-week suspension.

In a three-part update, Hasan mentioned appealing against the decision, saying:

"It's a 7-day ban. I will appeal. The additional context I got was that I was interacting w (with) chat while taking the phone off the holster, as it was on my lap. I'm usually insanely careful about this, and I think I literally addressed it while I was taking the phone off the holster."

He was unbanned the next day, on July 25, 2019.

HasanAbi gets banned for the third time for saying "cracker* on the livestream

One of the more controversial bans, HasanAbi found himself in a peculiar position when he was suspended for the third time on Twitch (December 14, 2021) for using the derogatory term "cracker."

Soon after the update, Hasan uploaded a 17-minute video to his main YouTube channel (titled So I Got Banned...).

The video began with him expressing frustration at Twitch for deleting his VODs (video on demand). He mentioned that he was getting "increasingly more annoyed" at the platform.

While voicing his thoughts on the ban, Hasan opined:

"Yeah, I know, it hurts your feelings most likely. Okay? And sometimes it can be misappropriated or misused. But ultimately, it's not the same as the hateful, bigoted slur. That's the whole point! Hateful, bigoted slurs without historic or contemporary oppression are just memeable or beanie words, okay? They're making you feel bad!"

The Twitch star was subsequently unbanned seven days later, on December 21, 2021.

HasanAbi was banned for the fourth time in 2022 after getting struck by a DMCA claim

HasanAbi's most recent ban occurred on December 7, 2022, when he was charged with copyright infringement while reacting to a video during a livestream:

The 31-year-old shared a picture of his Twitch dashboard, notifying that content from his channel was removed "at the request of the copyright holder":

He then revealed an official message from Twitch with a "notification of claimed infringement." An excerpt from the email read:

"Copyrighted Work: Original Censored.tv content is being shown in full on a Twitch.tv channel https://www.twitch.tv/hasanabi. The video belongs to us, Censored.tv, and the original copyrighted version can be found here: (link for the video on Censored.TV). My name is Ray Aguilar. I am the CTO of Censored.TV and authorized representative. The current time is 3:14pm Central on Dec 6th, 2022."

Following the debacle, Twitch reduced the content creator's suspension duration, and he was unbanned in less than 24 hours:

Bans from other media platforms

In addition to Twitch, HasanAbi's account on TikTok was also banned on September 9, 2022. According to some fan speculations, the influencer was suspended after his celebration of Queen Elizabeth's death went viral.

