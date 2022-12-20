"Apparently this is going to happen" - Asmongold comments on starting a podcast with Twitch streamer Emiru

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" took to his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, to host a livestream on December 20. While browsing his subreddit, he came across a clip from fellow Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru's" recent broadcast.

Emiru revealed that Noodle Shop, a popular podcast she co-hosted with Tectone and Rich Campbell, had ceased to exist. She then mentioned contacting Zack and merging her podcast with his, Allcraft.

Hearing this, the Austin, Texas-based personality revealed details about his conversation with the professional cosplayer and stated:

"Apparently this is going to happen."

Asmongold talks about co-hosting a new podcast alongside Twitch streamer Emiru

At the 02:54 mark of his December 20 broadcast, Asmongold reacted to Emiru's stream, during which she addressed the community following the recent s*xual assault controversy.

The 23-year-old revealed that she would no longer be hosting Noodle Shop and then mentioned contacting Zack about a potential new podcast, stating:

"That being said, I had this idea... right, because I was like, 'Well, we can't continue that (Noodle Shop).' I had this idea. I had this epiphany, right? I was like, 'Who else had a podcast that is now up in the air? Who else?' Mr. Asmongold. So, I messaged Asmon and I was like, 'Hey, bro. You want to merge?' He was like, 'You know what? I like that idea.' So basically, Noodle Shop is going to..."

While watching the clip, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) mentioned that he was also invited to an episode of the now-canceled podcast. After hearing Emiru describe her interaction with him, Asmongold added:

"So... I said I liked that idea and I said I'd be down to look into doing that. And then Emiru pretty much just decided, 'Okay. Well, you know what? We're doing it now! That's it!' So yeah, I was like, 'I will talk about it. I have to figure out if we can do this or not. I'm not sure.'"

Timestamp: 02:54:38

He continued watching Emiru's livestream, during which she also stated that the merger of the Noodle Shop and Allcraft podcast was "not a guarantee" and that it was something that the members of the streamer organization were discussing.

Asmongold responded, stating that it will "probably happen":

"Yeah, it'll probably happen. I've got to figure out, like, what the scope of it would really be, or whatever. I have no idea. I'll probably talk to them later on today, actually. So we'll see what's going to happen."

The conversation concluded with Zack mentioning how fans notified him about Emiru's livestream:

"'Not 100% guarantee, she said.' Yeah, I was about to say. Because people told me; like, the way people told me like, 'Oh, she just announced it happening.' I'm like, '...Okay.' But yeah."

Fans react to the streamer talking about a potential new podcast

The YouTube comments section featured over 60 fan reactions, with numerous community members sharing their thoughts on the potential new podcast. Here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section sharing their thoughts on the streamers' potential new podcast (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is one of the biggest content creators on Twitch. In November, he returned to streaming on his primary channel to play World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. He currently has 3,364,102 followers and averages more than 58k viewers per stream.

