Twitch steamer Emiru reveals changes are coming to OTK, claims things will "get better"

Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" addressed the streaming community following the recent controversy surrounding One True King's (OTK) former co-founder, Rich Campbell.

Emiru revealed that the streamer organization would undergo changes in the "next couple of months." She expressed an eagerness to talk about it, but was unable to do so. The professional cosplayer also claimed that things will "get better."

Emiru talks about some changes planned for OTK, following the recent controversy involving the former co-owner

On December 19, the OTK member hosted a 43-minute-long broadcast titled, "talkin about the talk - short stream." The streamer announced that she will no longer host Noodle Shop, a popular podcast co-hosted by Tectone and Rich Campbell.

Emily later revealed that she, along with Zack "Asmongold", were planning to launch a brand new podcast series.

At the 41-minute mark, the Austin, Texas-based content creator stated that the streamer organization was undergoing additional changes. She stated:

"I mean, there are other changes that are coming soon, within the next couple of months, that I really want to talk about. But I can't yet. But, I mean, things are going to get better. That's all I'm going to say."

Timestamp: 00:41:00

Emiru explained why she decided to address the matter on a livestream, saying:

"But, I mean, I'm glad I had this talk, because, I mean, when you're the kind of streamer that I am, if I just don't say anything, then people are going to ask and speculate about it forever and then come up with their own explanations for what happened. I just didn't want that."

The 24-year-old went on to say that she does not appreciate when people come up with their "own narratives":

"Especially when it comes to me when people come up with their own narratives, it's usually s***ting on other people. Being like, 'Oh, someone must've done something to her.' I just don't like that. It just makes me feel terrible. I don't want other people to have to deal with that. So that's the reason for this whole thing."

Before concluding the livestream, Emiru added:

"'More coming soon.' I guess. We go up from here. We ball. Yeah, I guess that's all."

Fans react to the streamer's update

A reaction thread featuring the streamer's update went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. More than 680 community members shared their thoughts, with Redditor u/blackjazz_society expressing excitement for the upcoming podcast:

Another Reddit user u/jebbush1212 shared their sentiments on OTK:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Emiru is a popular Twitch streamer who joined OTK in 2022. She currently has 1,115,064 followers and averages over 11k viewers per stream. She is primarily a Just Chatting content creator and has played several popular games including League of Legends, Fortnite, Overwatch 2, and Super Mario 64.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes