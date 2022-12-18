"First the wife and then your best friend" - Tectone gets emotional and cries on stream, says OTK is the 'only positive thing' in his life

Twitch streamer Tectone went live on his channel for the first time since announcing his divorce from his wife, Fream, on December 18. He also addressed the s*xual assault controversy surrounding his friend, Rich Campbell.

The content creator got very emotional during the broadcast and shared his thoughts on the recent events, stating:

"I guess I have a lot of s**t going on in my life right now, huh?. I don't know. Hey man, first the wife and then your best friend. I just hope nothing bad happens to my cats. Holy f**k!"

Twitch streamer Tectone shares his thoughts following his divorce from Fream and s*xual assault allegations on Rich Campbell

Tectone hosted a three-hour long broadcast on December 18 titled, "Addressing everything that happened and the future of this channel."

The Austin, Texas-based personality broke down in tears while discussing the uncertain future of his podcast Noodle Shop. He then burst out crying and attempted to console himself. Following a brief pause, he stated:

"Really liked seeing the Noodlers. It was just nice, you know? I'll just leave on some background music or something, just to... kind of kill the time in between the pauses. Probably better. Yeah! Oh, man, you never really realize how much this s**t affects you until you have to talk about it. Oh god!"

The content creator recalled how he planned to watch some movies earlier that day and claimed he was doing fine. He added:

"F**k! I did not realize I was so emotionally attached to f***ing... round noodler, f***ing eggy party. F**k me, dude!"

Tectone said a lot was going on in his life, including his divorce from his wife and Rich Campbell's departure following the s*xual assault allegations. The OTK member expressed gratitude to the streamer organization after claiming that "bad s**t followed him like a plane," saying:

"I mean, s**t! You know, how people say that, 'Hey, man! Tectone's stories can't be real. I don't know what happens, bro.' But this f***ing bad s**t follows me, like a f***ing plane! Thank you to OTK for being one of the only positive things I have in my f***ing life! Oh, wait! I lost three of the f***ing cats! Oh, f**k me! Oh s**t!

Fans react to the streamer's emotional livestream

A reaction thread featuring the content creator's recent livestream went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With more than 145 community members commenting, Reddit user u/tropicocity stated:

Redditor u/clarkemaxx recalled Rich Campbell being Tectone's best friend:

One community member wanted to know what happened to the streamer's wife:

Redditor u/BardOfReactions provided context, saying:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Tectone is a well-known Twitch content creator associated with Austin, Texas-based streamers. He began his online career in 2019 and now has over 810k followers on his channel.

Aside from playing Genshin Impact for more than 1,600 hours, the 28-year-old has also played popular titles such as Arknights, VRChat, Skylanders: Ring of Heroes, Lost Ark, and Persona 5 Royal.

