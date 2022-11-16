"Nobody cared" - Emiru reveals she got creepy messages from major streamers while in high school

On November 15, Twitch streamer and avid cosplayer Emily "Emiru" made a guest appearance on One True King's podcast Noodle Shop.

Podcast hosts Tectone and Rich Campbell started a conversation about how Twitch and the online community have changed over time. Emiru mentioned that she began her online career in 2015 and shared a story from that period of time.

She revealed that when she was in high school, some well-known streamers reached out to her, and joked about grooming her and picking her up from the school bus:

"Some of the biggest streamers on the platform at the time and nobody cared! Like, people would laugh about it."

At the 50-minute mark of the podcast, Rich Campbell claimed that Twitch was a "pretty brutal platform" back in the day, and that it's a better situation now. Emily concurred and stated that fellow OTK member Nick "Nmplol" shared the same sentiment.

As the conversation continued, the 24-year-old mentioned that Twitch was "very different" in 2015 and said:

"Twitch was very different back then. I can some stories about that time. There's some s**t that happened to me that would not f***ing fly now at all! Like, people would be f***ing canceled if it happened now."

Tectone was intrigued and requested that Emily share her story.

Timestamp: 00:50:15

Emiru stated that she began her livestreaming career when she was 17 years old, and some prominent streamers who were five to ten years older got in touch with her. She elaborated:

"So, like, I started streaming on Twitch when I was like, 17. So, I was in high school. And there were, like, multiple big male streamers that found me, that were way older than me. Like, five to ten years older than me. They would, like, make jokes about about, like, grooming me. Picking me up from school. Like, school bus and prom jokes. Like, being, like, 'Oh, I'm going to go prom with her and look like her dad.'"

Emiru claimed that no one cared about the situation, and that she was called a "clout chaser":

"In fact, I would get hate for people would like, call me a s*ut and be, like, 'Oh you're a clout chaser.' Even though I never contacted them. Like, never hung out with them even though they asked me to. And they knew that I was in high school and nobody cared! Like, imagine if that happened now! Like, the biggest streamers were, like, talking to a 17-18 year old girl."

Rich Campbell and Tectone were left speechless by the revelation, with the latter exclaiming:

"What the f**k! That's actually awful! Jesus Christ!"

Fans react to Emiru's story

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 130 community members provided their take. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's story (Images via Finest Twitch Clips/YouTube)

Emiru is a well-known personality whose popularity skyrocketed after she joined OTK earlier this year. Besides being a cosplayer, she is a League of Legends content creator and currently has more than one million followers on her channel.

