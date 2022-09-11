HasanAbi allegedly banned from TikTok for celebrating Queen Elizabeth's demise 

Popular Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" was banned from TikTok after a video of him "celebrating" Queen Elizabeth's demise went viral on multiple social media platforms.

The internet has been jolted with grief following the passing of the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The official announcement from the royal family sparked an outpouring of heartfelt tributes across the world, including compassionate words from popular online personalities and influencers.

However, one social media personality who fans were eager to hear from was Left-Wing political commentator HasanAbi, who has previously been vocal regarding his dislike towards the Queen and the British monarchy.

Hasan is also known for having a poster of the late Queen and 44th U.S. President Barack Obama in the backdrop of his streaming setup.

HasanAbi reacts to Queen Elizabeth's death on livestream

During QTCinderella's Sh*tCamp, HasanAbi was indulging in a game of paintball when he learned about Queen Elizabeth's passing.

Surrounded by his close friends and fellow streamer Zoil, Hasan didn't do much to hide his delight on the live broadcast. As he pretended to smoke a cigarette, calling it a "queen pack," the political streamer exclaimed with glee:

"Oh my god! She did die, the royal family's official Twitter account said the Queen died peacefully at Balmora this afternoon... and will return to London tomorrow. Let's go, get me smoking on the queen pack."

Offering a "queen pack" to Zoil who seemed quite puzzled, Hasan added:

"Here have some, have some, have some of the Queen Pack. He's having some... I mean she s*cks, they're monarchs, it's just like automatically bad. Like you don't even have to think like you know you have to justify like oh bankers are kind of evil, CEO's are kind of bad like you don't even have to justify it. It's just they're literally Kings and Queens. They are awful, slavery, colonialism and the bounties of such awful endeavors."

The aforementioned video instantly went viral across the internet, pulling in over 97k views and hundreds of comments in no time. Subsequently, on September 9, Haan took to his official Twitter handle to reveal that he has been banned from TikTok. Referring to the social media suspensions of Andrew Tate, Hasan announced his own ban from the platform.

HasanAbi announced his TikTok ban (Imaeg via Hasanabi/Twitter)

Although the Turkish-American streamer didn't provide any specific reason for his suspension, viewers began to speculate that it was due to the viral video of him celebrating Queen Elizabeth's demise.

YouTube reacts to HasanAbi's video after Queen Elizabeth's passing

The viral video has elicited a wave of responses from viewers worldwide. While the majority of the commenters seemed to opine on the entire matter, a few pointed towards Ludwig's behavior throughout the video and how he didn't offer much of a reaction.

Here's what fans had to say:

YouTube reacts to HasanAbi's recent viral video on Quenn Elizabeth's death (Image via Hasanabi Productions/YouTube)

At the time of writing, HasanAbi's account has been restored, but it's still unclear whether he will be able to upload more videos to his TikTok handle in the future.

