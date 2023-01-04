Logan Paul responds to Coffeezilla's scam allegations, calls him a "lopsided journalist with an agenda"

On January 4, 2023, internet influencer Logan Paul took to his YouTube channel to respond to scam allegations made against him by YouTuber Steven "Coffeezilla."

Paul discussed the "core discrepancies" he discovered in Coffeezilla's allegations and provided details about various aspects of the CryptoZoo project.

He said in the video:

"You see, Coffeezilla tried to work with law enforcement in the past, but his work was described as 'not anchored to truth and often speculative.' He is a lopsided journalist with an agenda, and he's nothing more than the Keemstar of crypto in finance."

"Hire a lawyer, you're going to need it" - Logan Paul suggests legal action against Coffeezilla's "defamatory hit piece"

In his video titled "My Response To Coffeezilla's Scam Allegations," Logan Paul discussed Coffezilla's interview with a developer whom the latter referred to as "Z." He identified the anonymous developer as Zach Kelling and stated that he was imprisoned for multiple felonies:

"You would know he spent time in prison for multiple felonies, one for aggravated robbery, armed robbery at a liquor store, and the other for surprise, obstructing the legal process. I can see why you kept him anonymous."

Paul then weighed in on Eddie Ibanez, claiming he was a "professional con man." He then claimed that Coffeezilla "illegally" recorded a phone call with Jeffrey "Jeff" Levin without his permission:

"Surely, a real internet detective would not break criminal and civil laws in trying to get information, right? So why have you allowed the illegal recording of Jeff's phone call without his permission? And then more like an internet criminal, post it online."

Logan Paul added that neither he nor Jeff Levin profited from the project and that they "lost money trying to pick up the pieces."

At the four-minute mark, the 27-year-old personality provided legal insight into the situation, stating:

"As you can imagine, I was not cleared from legal to discuss much of this, including the legal process being undertaken and the criminal investigations going on, during the fallout. But I do appreciate you calling out that rats under my nose, stole the game code, millions of dollars, and left Jeff and I abandoned with no team and knives in our back."

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R Logan Paul has responded to Coffeezilla's accusations, threatening legal action multiple times Logan Paul has responded to Coffeezilla's accusations, threatening legal action multiple times https://t.co/kaxBggimZ9

Logan Paul lambasted Coffeezilla, claiming that he "managed to overlook" a critical piece of information by assuming that the CryptoZoo was not being created. He went on to say that the internet detective published a "defamatory hit piece":

"You still published a defamatory hit piece, fully knowing that I was innocent, just so you could enrich yourself in your '10 million dollar studio.' Sharp! But deeply unethical. Dangerously misleading and illegal. I suggest you use the money you got from pumping your Patreon to hire a good lawyer. You're going to need it."

Paul concluded by saying that Coffeezilla "led a narrative" of calling him a fraud:

"Honestly, it sucks that after years of personal reform, going through trials and tribulations, and busting my a**, to evolve into a person that I can say I'm actually proud of, you led the charge to drive and monetize a narrative telling millions of people that I'm a fraud or I tried to scam my audience. That is patently false!"

Fans react to the YouTuber's response

Logan Paul's response went viral on YouTube, with the comments section attracting over 10,000 fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the influencer's response (Image via Logan Paul/YouTube)

Coffeezilla @coffeebreak_YT Logan Paul responded. TL;DW

0 apologies

0 addressing victims

0 accountability

I will reply in full when I organize my thoughts, but for now, Logan accuses me of not reaching out to him directly until Dec 24, 2022...but doesn't mention I reached out over a year prior on Instagram. Logan Paul responded. TL;DW0 apologies0 addressing victims0 accountabilityI will reply in full when I organize my thoughts, but for now, Logan accuses me of not reaching out to him directly until Dec 24, 2022...but doesn't mention I reached out over a year prior on Instagram. https://t.co/5AfEfDXFwj

Coffeezilla has provided his take on Logan Paul's response, stating that the YouTuber did not apologize, address the victims, or take any accountability. He also shared a screenshot of a private conversation with Paul, proving that he reached out to him on Instagram.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes