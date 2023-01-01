Logan Paul posts in the CryptoZoo Discord for the first time since its collapse, fans react

American YouTuber Logan Paul recently posted on the CryptoZoo Discord after a year's hiatus.

The WWE man was more or less aloof from the CryptoZoo project for over a year until fellow YouTuber and self-proclaimed internet detective Stephen "Coffeezilla" made a video documenting the collapse of the NFT project and alleged scam orchestrated by Logan and his team.

However, Logan appears to have re-activated the movement in the official CryptoZoo Discord. Coffeezilla shared a screenshot from the server on Twitter.

Coffeezilla @coffeebreak_YT Logan Paul just posted in the CryptoZoo discord for the first time in over a year.

"Long time no see"

The Ohio-born creator is no stranger to controversies. He has maintained relative silence over the recent allegations but did announce on Twitter that he would address the accusatory statements in the upcoming episode of the ImPaulsive Podcast, which he co-hosts with fellow creators Mike Majlak and George Janko.

Logan Paul posts surprise message on the CryptoZoo Discord, incites further debate

Logan Paul has been navigating troubled waters of late after being accused of scamming millions off investors. For those unaware of the fiasco, in December 2022, Coffeezilla uploaded a three-part investigative video of Logan Paul and his team's involvement in an NFT project called CryptoZoo. The co-founders pulled the rug, which led to the investors losing massive amounts of money.

Coffeezilla proceeded to do thorough research before inviting Logan Paul to relay his side of the story. The latter, however, chose to maintain relative silence on the matter. Thus, it came as a surprise when he made a sudden appearance on the CryptoZoo Discord server. He wrote:

"Long time no see. Hope y'all have a wonderful NYE. We'll start 2023 with a bang."

One user responded stating:

"Hope you can repair everything."

He replied:

"I am."

The members of the CryptoZoo Discord, however, were not impressed. Lambasting his nonchalant and insouciant behavior in the face of the controversy, users did not hold back on Discord.

Members appeal to Logan to take "accountability" (Image via Twitter)

The community was certainly in no mood to entertain Logan's tirades.

Users hurl abuse at the creator (Image via Twitter)

Surprisingly enough, some members expressed their intention to invest in the project to make a quick profit:

Coffeezilla critiques members trying to pump further money (Image via Twitter)

Here's how some people reaction on Twitter.

jamie andrei @jamieandrei @KTX_games @coffeebreak_YT If he is smart he would.. 1 mill would be cheap compared to the reputational loss & legal fees.. thing is.. if he did finish it.. it might even break even / make a small profit.. this series has been mind blowing.. @KTX_games @coffeebreak_YT If he is smart he would.. 1 mill would be cheap compared to the reputational loss & legal fees.. thing is.. if he did finish it.. it might even break even / make a small profit.. this series has been mind blowing..

issa @issa @coffeebreak_YT funny thing is if you didnt make that video he would have never stepped foot in that discord again @coffeebreak_YT funny thing is if you didnt make that video he would have never stepped foot in that discord again

meatport @meatportmusic @coffeebreak_YT Bout to drop a fresh new road map so he don't go to jail @coffeebreak_YT Bout to drop a fresh new road map so he don't go to jail

daniel @danielmsalve @coffeebreak_YT *maybe* this is his redemption arc... I'm not holding my breath but we'll see @coffeebreak_YT *maybe* this is his redemption arc... I'm not holding my breath but we'll see

Tyler Bales @TylerBales24



He’s going to try to turn it into something barely passable as legitimate just to say you were wrong @coffeebreak_YT @coffeebreak_YT My guess.He’s going to try to turn it into something barely passable as legitimate just to say you were wrong @coffeebreak_YT My guess. He’s going to try to turn it into something barely passable as legitimate just to say you were wrong @coffeebreak_YT

Digital Degen @DigDegen



Maybe he can fix his other 3 failed crypto ventures as well. @coffeebreak_YT He can’t handle the heat.Maybe he can fix his other 3 failed crypto ventures as well. @coffeebreak_YT He can’t handle the heat. Maybe he can fix his other 3 failed crypto ventures as well.

Hibby @Day1Degen @DigDegen @coffeebreak_YT He will not fix anything, he may throw money at people to fix it but Logan Paul will never take initiative and proactively do anything to benefit these rugs unfortunately @DigDegen @coffeebreak_YT He will not fix anything, he may throw money at people to fix it but Logan Paul will never take initiative and proactively do anything to benefit these rugs unfortunately

Logan Paul's next ImPaulsive episode is scheduled to be released on January 3, 2023. With many question marks against his name, it remains to be seen if he will refute the allegations or take accountability. For those wanting to read about the entire controversy, click here.

