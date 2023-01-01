Logan Paul posts in the CryptoZoo Discord for the first time since its collapse, fans react

American YouTuber Logan Paul recently posted on the CryptoZoo Discord after a year's hiatus.
The WWE man was more or less aloof from the CryptoZoo project for over a year until fellow YouTuber and self-proclaimed internet detective Stephen "Coffeezilla" made a video documenting the collapse of the NFT project and alleged scam orchestrated by Logan and his team.
However, Logan appears to have re-activated the movement in the official CryptoZoo Discord. Coffeezilla shared a screenshot from the server on Twitter.
The Ohio-born creator is no stranger to controversies. He has maintained relative silence over the recent allegations but did announce on Twitter that he would address the accusatory statements in the upcoming episode of the ImPaulsive Podcast, which he co-hosts with fellow creators Mike Majlak and George Janko.
Logan Paul posts surprise message on the CryptoZoo Discord, incites further debate
Logan Paul has been navigating troubled waters of late after being accused of scamming millions off investors. For those unaware of the fiasco, in December 2022, Coffeezilla uploaded a three-part investigative video of Logan Paul and his team's involvement in an NFT project called CryptoZoo. The co-founders pulled the rug, which led to the investors losing massive amounts of money.
Coffeezilla proceeded to do thorough research before inviting Logan Paul to relay his side of the story. The latter, however, chose to maintain relative silence on the matter. Thus, it came as a surprise when he made a sudden appearance on the CryptoZoo Discord server. He wrote:
"Long time no see. Hope y'all have a wonderful NYE. We'll start 2023 with a bang."
One user responded stating:
"Hope you can repair everything."
He replied:
"I am."
The members of the CryptoZoo Discord, however, were not impressed. Lambasting his nonchalant and insouciant behavior in the face of the controversy, users did not hold back on Discord.
The community was certainly in no mood to entertain Logan's tirades.
Surprisingly enough, some members expressed their intention to invest in the project to make a quick profit:
Here's how some people reaction on Twitter.
Logan Paul's next ImPaulsive episode is scheduled to be released on January 3, 2023. With many question marks against his name, it remains to be seen if he will refute the allegations or take accountability. For those wanting to read about the entire controversy, click here.
