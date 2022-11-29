"Fix your f**king sh*t!" - Nadeshot lambasts Warzone 2 after the game crashes multiple times on his $5,000 PC

100 Thieves co-owner Matthew "Nadeshot" took to his stream to berate the recently released Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 for crashing despite playing on a high-performance PC.

Warzone was initially released in March 2020 as Call of Duty's introduction to the battle royale genre. Warzone 2.0 was released earlier this month as a sequel to COD's previous installment. So far, it has received positive reviews, although multiple bugs and server issues have been reported so far.

Nadeshot, who has been streaming Warzone 2.0 regularly, went on a rant in a recent stream to call out the buggy servers of the game. He exclaimed:

"Fix your f**king sh*t!"

ModernWarzone 2.0 @ModernWarzone Nadeshot absolutely went OFF on the state of Warzone 2 tonight after dealing with multiple dev error crashes during his nuke attempts today. 🤬



"Dumba** f**king game" - Nadeshot criticizes Warzone 2.0 over developer errors

The 100 Thieves CEO was left in an angry mood after encountering multiple crashes in the recently released Warzone 2.0. As stated earlier, despite having positive reviews, there have been multiple reports and complaints regarding the game's servers.

After trying to deploy the newly introduced "nuke," Matthew's game crashed. Reacting to it, he stated that despite having a top-of-the-line PC, Warzone 2 crashed. He exclaimed:

"Dumba** f**king game bro. You sit here for f**king nine hours trying to do this sh*t, you get to the fifth f**king game, and my sh*t crashes on a f**king state of the art PC, 3090, i-f**king-9 maxed out, speced out, 5 grand on this f**king thing, for this dumba** f**king game to crash."

CDL Intel @intelCDL Context: to get a nuke in WZ2 you need to have 5 wins a row, then start the nuke contract in game 6



9 hours in Nade, Sym, Tim and Karma were on a 4 game win streak and Nade’s game crashed on the 5th



They ended up completing it anyway, but without Karma since his game crashed Context: to get a nuke in WZ2 you need to have 5 wins a row, then start the nuke contract in game 69 hours in Nade, Sym, Tim and Karma were on a 4 game win streak and Nade’s game crashed on the 5thThey ended up completing it anyway, but without Karma since his game crashed https://t.co/uug7RDQcAr

Continuing his rant, he said:

"Jesus Christ, I just spent my whole day trying to get this goddamn thing. I know I sound like a whiny little b*tch about a video game but Jesus Christ, fix your f**king sh*t!"

Calling out the company for making billions in revenue yet not fixing the bugs, Matthew exclaimed:

"You just made a billion dollars and you've done it every year! Every f**king year, you've made a billion plus dollars from this game! And I can't even f**king play it. Holy sh*t!"

"Not wasting your money on it" - Fans share their experience and react to Nadeshot's rant

Nadeshot's rant was clipped and shared on Twitter, which was followed by a flurry of comments and reactions from fans. Many expressed their own experiences with the game. Here are some of the reactions:

Jared Lewis @TheJearBear28 @ModernWarzone Have any of y'all thought about maybe ya know. Not wasting your money on it? @ModernWarzone Have any of y'all thought about maybe ya know. Not wasting your money on it?

Ryan™ @blazevspfister @ModernWarzone But the second an XP glitch comes out, they send their technician to run to the HQ on Thanksgiving weekend and patch it @ModernWarzone But the second an XP glitch comes out, they send their technician to run to the HQ on Thanksgiving weekend and patch it

Zach @FZanix @ModernWarzone Fitting that this is the first thing I see after my game just crashed @ModernWarzone Fitting that this is the first thing I see after my game just crashed https://t.co/msWBHvQ6YQ

stream Guv @GuvMorris @ModernWarzone Entitled but right. Annoying that it takes a pro gamer to move change and not the countless fans also saying how bad it is. Why can’t I invite friends to a lobby? @ModernWarzone Entitled but right. Annoying that it takes a pro gamer to move change and not the countless fans also saying how bad it is. Why can’t I invite friends to a lobby?

Aero @AeroVZN @ModernWarzone Bro the game is literally unplayable. I played 9 hours today as well and just thing after thing all day. The game isn’t going to last much longer in the state it’s in. Absolutely embarrassing. @ModernWarzone Bro the game is literally unplayable. I played 9 hours today as well and just thing after thing all day. The game isn’t going to last much longer in the state it’s in. Absolutely embarrassing.

BrutalTom @BrutalTom_ @ModernWarzone I mean he's not wrong they make so much money on this game they can't afford servers or to release a game that is stable enough not to crash every 2 to 3 hours. @ModernWarzone I mean he's not wrong they make so much money on this game they can't afford servers or to release a game that is stable enough not to crash every 2 to 3 hours.

Sgtplayboy @theSgtPlayboy @ModernWarzone Dev errors, crashing, no footstep audio, no directional audio, can’t plate while running, ttk awful, long range shooting bad, rng af, sbmm, downed kids can fall 1000m and be fine, camping meta, 90% servers lag and frames are bad, flip of a coin gunfights. Etc. @ModernWarzone Dev errors, crashing, no footstep audio, no directional audio, can’t plate while running, ttk awful, long range shooting bad, rng af, sbmm, downed kids can fall 1000m and be fine, camping meta, 90% servers lag and frames are bad, flip of a coin gunfights. Etc.

Matthew recently participated in OpTic Texas' $100K Warzone 2.0 competition that featured a Swiss-styled format. He partnered with fellow content creator and streamer Symfuhny. The duo eventually finished in sixth place.

