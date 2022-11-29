"Fix your f**king sh*t!" - Nadeshot lambasts Warzone 2 after the game crashes multiple times on his $5,000 PC

100 Thieves co-owner Matthew "Nadeshot" took to his stream to berate the recently released Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 for crashing despite playing on a high-performance PC.
Warzone was initially released in March 2020 as Call of Duty's introduction to the battle royale genre. Warzone 2.0 was released earlier this month as a sequel to COD's previous installment. So far, it has received positive reviews, although multiple bugs and server issues have been reported so far.
Nadeshot, who has been streaming Warzone 2.0 regularly, went on a rant in a recent stream to call out the buggy servers of the game. He exclaimed:
"Fix your f**king sh*t!"
"Dumba** f**king game" - Nadeshot criticizes Warzone 2.0 over developer errors
The 100 Thieves CEO was left in an angry mood after encountering multiple crashes in the recently released Warzone 2.0. As stated earlier, despite having positive reviews, there have been multiple reports and complaints regarding the game's servers.
After trying to deploy the newly introduced "nuke," Matthew's game crashed. Reacting to it, he stated that despite having a top-of-the-line PC, Warzone 2 crashed. He exclaimed:
"Dumba** f**king game bro. You sit here for f**king nine hours trying to do this sh*t, you get to the fifth f**king game, and my sh*t crashes on a f**king state of the art PC, 3090, i-f**king-9 maxed out, speced out, 5 grand on this f**king thing, for this dumba** f**king game to crash."
Continuing his rant, he said:
"Jesus Christ, I just spent my whole day trying to get this goddamn thing. I know I sound like a whiny little b*tch about a video game but Jesus Christ, fix your f**king sh*t!"
Calling out the company for making billions in revenue yet not fixing the bugs, Matthew exclaimed:
"You just made a billion dollars and you've done it every year! Every f**king year, you've made a billion plus dollars from this game! And I can't even f**king play it. Holy sh*t!"
"Not wasting your money on it" - Fans share their experience and react to Nadeshot's rant
Nadeshot's rant was clipped and shared on Twitter, which was followed by a flurry of comments and reactions from fans. Many expressed their own experiences with the game. Here are some of the reactions:
Matthew recently participated in OpTic Texas' $100K Warzone 2.0 competition that featured a Swiss-styled format. He partnered with fellow content creator and streamer Symfuhny. The duo eventually finished in sixth place.
