"They need to start doubling down!" - xQc claims OTK needs to "re-evaluate their strategy" on how to generate more viewership

On January 28, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" reacted to some top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, wherein he came across a viral one featuring One True King (OTK) members Tectone and Nick "Nmplol."

Tectone discussed three "overrated streamers," one of whom was xQc. In another clip, the former claimed that he did not believe streamers were "deserving" of having a viewership of 90,000.

Upon hearing this, the French-Canadian personality suggested that OTK needs to "re-evaluate their strategy" and sarcastically gave advice on how the organization can generate more viewership. He stated:

"I think they need to re-evaluate the strategy of OTK, of how to generate viewers. I think they've been stacking on every stream. Like, six to seven people. They need to start doubling down! To ten, 15 streamers! Just f***king stack it all over the f**k up, man! You can't even hear anything! It's going to be a new strat for sure."

xQc calls out OTK after reacting to Tectone's hot take

During the concluding moments of his January 28 broadcast, xQc was browsing the streamer-focused subreddit, during which he reacted to Tectone naming three "overrated" streamers on Twitch. These included him, Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat.

The OTK member explained why he thought Felix was "overrated," citing a "bunch of parasocial young kids" in his channel demographic. Tectone said Felix streams so frequently that his viewers cannot overcome their "parasocial addiction."

The former Overwatch pro giggled after watching the clip, saying that he would have paid more attention if Tectone's take had been "half serious":

"If it was half serious, then I would've given a f**k. But it's just trolling. Well, I mean he's just baiting."

xQc then watched another clip in which Tectone said he did not believe "anybody deserves" a viewership of 90,000:

"Here's my question to you. If you were to see those three go live and see that they have 20,000 viewers. Would you think, 'Wow! They deserve more viewers?' F**k no! No, they just have the same group of people who show up. But they 100% would be fine since (they) have 20k viewers. I don't think anybody deserves 90,000 viewers. 60,000 viewers, for sitting there and reacting to f***king LSF."

Felix initially reacted by saying that "nobody deserves any viewers" while elaborating:

"Nobody deserves any viewers. That's just my take. In my opinion, nobody deserves... what? It's just a take! You get to a certain point because of a certain point, and then (that's) the story. It's kind of how it is. You build a following or you don't. You don't 'deserve' more. That's just not a thing. That's stupid as f**k."

After the clip ended, xQc claimed that the streamer gave a "steaming take" and added that OTK should "re-evaluate" its strategy for attracting more viewers.

Timestamp: 17:09:25

xQc then called out OTK members, claiming that he has "never seen" them adding "anything of value" when they livestream on their own channel. He stated:

"Anyway, I don't think I've ever seen any of these motherf***kers of any clip or anything of value when they're actually alone on their own channel. It's always with a bunch of mothers**kers. What the f**k?"

Fans react to streamer's take

The reaction thread featuring xQc's clip quickly went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the community had to say:

Hailing from Quebec, xQc is one of the most prominent personalities on Twitch. At the time of writing, he was ranked as the number one English-speaking content creator, with over 11.5 million followers on his channel.

