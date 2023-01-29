Tectone calls xQc, Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat "overrated streamers," and explains why

Twitch streamer Tectone joined fellow content creator Nick "Nmplol" for a hot sauce challenge on January 29.

During the livestream, the former claimed that prominent figures such as Felix "xQc," Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat were "overrated" and provided a rationale for his thoughts. He started off by saying:

"Overrated streamers. xQc, Adin Ross, Kai Cenat."

"Kai just yells" - Tectone explains why he thinks xQc, Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat are "overrated"

The Twitch clip continued with the One True King (OTK) member elaborating on why he thought the content above creators were "overrated" and started by voicing his opinions on Streamer of the Year, Kai Cenat. He stated:

"Kai just yells."

Tectone then discussed xQc, saying that his viewer demographic includes a "bunch of young parasocial young kids":

"xQc just has a bunch of young parasocial younger kids. He streams every day so they can't break the parasocial addiction."

The 26-second-long clip concluded with the streamer sharing his opinions on Adin Ross, adding:

"Adin Ross just f***king fakes crimes. I'm not saying I'm good. That's just my opinion."

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's take

Tectone's opinion was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, amassing over 1,800 upvotes with more than 440 fan reactions. Redditor u/skummydummy125 stated:

While one viewer suggested that Tectone was joking on the livestream:

Reddit user u/Sea_Muscle_5043 replied, suggesting that he was not joking since he has "been b*tthurt about xQc":

Community on the streamer-focused subreddit reacting to the Twitch clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

One fan shared a clip in which Nmplol didn't seem to agree with Tectone's take:

In the clip, the latter asked the former a question and went on to say that he doesn't believe "anybody deserves" viewership of 90,000 fans:

"Here's my question to you. If you were to see those three go live and see that they have 20,000 viewers. Would you think, 'Wow! They deserve more viewers?' F**k no! No, they just have the same group of people who show up. But they 100% would be fine since (they) have 20k viewers. I don't think anybody deserves 90,000 viewers. 60,000 viewers, for sitting there and reacting to f***king LSF."

Nmplol disagreed, claiming that streamers with a large viewership have "done things to earn" it. He stated:

"No, but the way Twitch works is, you get to those viewer base over time, when you've done things to earn that. And I think over time, each one of those guys has done things that are... 'more memorable enough' to have earned that sort of ability to do nothing and get the viewership."

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Tectone is a popular Twitch streamer known for Genshin Impact content. He began his career on the platform in 2019 and currently has 809,241 followers on his channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes