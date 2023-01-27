"Why am I in this s**t?!" - Adin Ross left stunned after hearing that he's allegedly named in xQc and Adept's "divorce" documents

Twitch star Adin Ross was left stunned during a livestream on January 26 when he reacted to a clip by YouTuber Henry Resilient providing details about Twitch streamers Felix "xQc" and Sammy "Adept's" divorce documents.

According to the YouTuber, Adin Ross was allegedly named in the legal document. The Florida native was taken aback by the revelation and exclaimed:

"Huh?! Why am I in this s**t?!"

Adin Ross reacts to allegedly being listed in xQc and Adept's "divorce" documents

Adin Ross was reacting to fan submissions on his Discord server when a viewer sent him a video of YouTuber Henry Resilient discussing xQc and Adept's "divorce" documents. Resilient claimed that Ross was allegedly listed in one of the sections of the legal document. He stated:

"I don't know xQc. I don't know Adept. I don't know Adin Ross. Adin Ross was listed in this divorce. I don't know Destiny. Shoutout to Destiny, though. I hope he stays married forever."

After hearing the statement, Ross was flabbergasted and wondered why he was "in this s**t." He jokingly stated that he was required to "give" his Lamborghini:

"Well, nice! I don't know what to tell you guys, bro. Like, I'm always just someway getting sucked into something, bro! I can't explain it, bro! Like, nice! We've got to give my f***king Lambo. Like, my f***king house and s**t? Well, GG, chat. 'Will you watch the full thing?' No, bro."

Timestamp: 03:10:40

A few moments later, another viewer sent him a screenshot of the YouTuber's livestream, which included more information about xQc and Adept's alleged divorce. The Twitch sensation read it aloud to his audience, saying:

"Most recently, he (xQc) has alluded to arguments with me on his Twitch stream while I was at his current short-term rental property in Los Angeles after being invited inside for my friend and use the restroom after the party, saying that I (Adept) manipulated him and purposely interfered with his work."

The 22-year-old personality continued reading the legal document:

"'The very next day he invited a p*rn star over and began hugging her and kissing her while on his stream. The two of them spent hours making out, playing 'house,' and talked about their s*x life to Felix's fans on his stream. His fans have now piled this woman and I against each other.'"

The statement continued further by saying that Felix was "emulating" Adin Ross' behavior:

"'It is my strongest belief that Felix is emulating the behavior of one of the only other streamers to surpass his success in recent times, Adin Ross.'"

Ross was at a loss for words after reading what was mentioned about him in the court documents and added:

"'Adin focuses his content on relationship drama and dating. Felix and his new...' Huh? What is this, bro? Why am I involved in this s**t, bro?! 'Adin and Adin's girlfriend.' She's not my girlfriend, bro!"

Fans react to the streamer allegedly getting listed in the legal documents

The content creator's clip attracted a lot of attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 70 community members weighing in. Here's what they had to say:

Adin Ross is a well-known internet personality who is best known for his Just Chatting content and e-dating shows. He started livestreaming on Twitch in 2018 and currently has 7,218,588 followers on his channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes