Adin Ross plans to visit Andrew Tate in jail, says he had the "biggest smile" after reading latter's tweet

On January 19, 2023, Twitch star Adin Ross took to YouTube to reveal that he would be visiting controversial internet personality Andrew Tate in jail. The previous day, the latter posted an update on Twitter, stating that he had been granted permission to have five visitors in jail. Tate chose four family members and Ross while filling out his visitation form. Here's what he said:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Besides my lawyer, I'm allowed 5 visitors,



4 are family members and the 5th is I've just filled in my visitation form.Besides my lawyer, I'm allowed 5 visitors,4 are family members and the 5th is @adinross I've just filled in my visitation form.Besides my lawyer, I'm allowed 5 visitors,4 are family members and the 5th is @adinross

The Florida native stated that he read the aforementioned update and had the "biggest smile" upon seeing it. He stated:

"Oh, man! I woke up to that today, and I just had the biggest smile on my face. I'm like, 'Oh my god! This is real! This is crazy!'"

"He showed the uttermost love and respect" - Adin Ross explains why he plans on visiting Andrew Tate in jail

Adin Ross uploaded a two-minute-long video titled I'm Going to Visit Andrew Tate in Jail, which started with him saying that the new year had been "amazing" for him.

He then brought up the former professional kickboxer's recent tweet and explained why he planned to pay him a visit in jail. He stated:

"You know, I already told you guys I... you know, with Andrew, he took me in, and he showed the uttermost love and respect to myself and my peers around me. And he's never given me weird, creepy vibes, and he's never, you know, never given me like the shoulder in a way. He's always just been open arms and loving."

The Twitch sensation shared some heartfelt updates, saying that he was "putting in work" every day and that he has been feeling "happy in life":

"I've been feeling amazing and just so happy in life, and I wake up every day, and I'm just so grateful and appreciating, thank[ful] for everything in my life. And you know, everyone's expecting to see results and all that stuff, and they want to see what's going on, and I'm putting in work every day. You know, in the gym, and I'm working on my mind and everything."

The short video concluded with Adin Ross confirming that he would be traveling to Romania to meet Andrew Tate in person. He stated:

"The answer to everyone's question, if I'm going to basically go see Andrew in jail because he did put me on his visitation list. The answer is this (the streamer starts his car). Andrew Tate! I'm on my way! I will see you in Romania, G. I have to drive there with my exotic car. I don't have a Bugatti, but I'll get there one day."

Fans react to Adin Ross' video on visiting Andrew Tate

The content creator's update went viral on the video-sharing platform, with more than 4,160 community members providing their take. Here's what they had to say:

Fans reacting to the streamer's update for Andrew Tate's tweet (Image via Adin Live/YouTube)

Adin Ross was one of the fastest-growing Twitch streamers of 2022 and currently has over 7.2 million followers on his channel. At the time of writing, the content creator was serving his seventh suspension on the livestreaming platform.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes