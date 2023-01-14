Adin Ross banned from Twitch for seventh time

Adin Ross has been banned from Twitch for the seventh time, according to StreamerBans' bot on Twitter, which reported the news on January 14 as fans started reacting.

The Just Chatting streamer is one of the most popular content creators on the purple platform as well as quite a controversial figure, a notion supported by the number of bans he's received in his lifetime.

Part of the W community, Adin Ross has well over 7.2 million followers on Twitch and was pulling in an impressive average of over 72K concurrent viewers to his livestreams in the last thirty days.

"Free Adin": His community takes to Twitter as Adin Ross gets handed seventh ban from Twitch

Ross has been banned several times from the Amazon-owned platform. The hugely popular streamer is a known target for swatting, which has contributed to the bans, as Twitch's terms of service don't allow streamers to show firearms, which the cops almost always carry when responding to calls.

As of writing this piece, the exact reason for his ban is not known, but this prompt appears when you try to access his channel on the website:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

A TOS violation may constitute a lot of things, and Adin Ross is known for getting banned for offensive usage of words before, such as the homophobic slur that got him suspended back in 2022. However, nothing definite has come up as the reason for his account's temporary removal this time.

Certain Redditors from r/Livestreamfail believe that the ban was due to a clip that showed a part of someone's buttcrack:

Some others believe Adin Ross has been suspended because he showed someone roleplaying a character that looked like Hitler in GTA RP.

Amid all the confusion, fans of the streamer have flooded Twitter and other social media platforms, asking Twitch to reverse the ban right away. Here are some of reactions to the news of the suspension taken from Twitter:

A few even expressed exasperation at the number of times he has been banned from the platform:

Memes about the Matrix flooded the replies too:

Some even joked about his recent tweet concerning Jenna Ortega having something to do with the ban:

adin @adinross Shooting my official shot at you @jennaortega #adinxjenna … just give me one chance to take you out to some nice dinner 🍽️ Shooting my official shot at you @jennaortega #adinxjenna … just give me one chance to take you out to some nice dinner 🍽️

For a detailed article tracking all of Adin Ross' previous suspensions from Twitch, read this article.

