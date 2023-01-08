"They love that little ten seconds of fame" - Adin Ross talks about being swatted on multiple occasions

On January 6, 2023, Twitch star Adin Ross appeared as a guest on the popular FULL SEND Podcast. One of the topics of discussion was when he was swatted during the livestream.

Adin Ross claimed to be one of the "most-swatted streamers" at the time and discussed his efforts to reduce these incidents. Podcast host Bradley Martyn was curious as to why the Twitch star was targeted.

The streamer responded, saying:

"I think, I don't know, bro. I think it's just the way I react to it. They love the reaction. They love that little ten seconds of fame. You know?"

Adin Ross shares his experience and explains the steps he has taken to reduce the swatting incidents

Bradley Martyn initiated the discussion by asking Adin Ross if he had been swatted the most compared to other streamers. The latter replied:

"I think as of right now, I've gotten swatted one of the most. It's stopped, thank god. I found a way, you know, to make sure that when it does happen, or if it's happening, you know, we have that right away. We're already like, you know, on it."

According to the Florida native, the "biggest part" of getting swatted was not reacting to it:

"The biggest part is, not reacting to it. Not giving it any type of reaction, videos, any type of..."

The podcast host recalled a time when the content creator interacted with an alleged swatter during a livestream. Ross revealed that the person was not a swatter and was trolling him:

"Okay, so that was... I thought it was him, but that wasn't him. That was just someone trolling. That wasn't actually the person who swatted."

Timestamp: 00:07:50

The 22-year-old personality explained how Twitch compels him to be "extremely careful" about what he says:

"And then again, people were like, 'Adin, but if you thought that was, why were you going crazy on them? Like, this is obviously scripted.' Bro, Twitch has such a crazy system, like, I have to be very careful about what I'm saying. I can't dox him. I can't release any information. His Discord. You know, any of his names, or anything like that. Like, I have to be extremely careful on Twitch. You have to be very careful."

Bradley Martyn wondered why the swatters targeted Adin Ross the most. The streamer claimed this was due to "reactions" and named other popular content creators who have also been affected by the situation:

"I would say the reactions. That's right. I know, I mean, I know other streamers that have gotten swatted. I know Kai's gotten swatted. I know some Fortnite streamers have gotten swatted. I think Nadia got swatted."

The conversation continued with Adin Ross adding:

"That's all it is, bro, to be honest. Stop reacting to that s**t, it'll stop happening."

Fans react to Adin Ross' swatting experience

The YouTube comments section featured more than a dozen fan reactions, and here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the streamer talking about swatting incidents (Image via FULL SEND Podcast clips/YouTube)

Adin Ross also shared his thoughts on controversial internet personality Andrew Tate's arrest. The former claimed that the latter was "innocent until proven guilty" and explained how the arrest had affected him.

