"You're 16 years old" - Adin Ross claims he knows the 'kid' who called the cops on him

Twitch star Adin Ross has claimed that he knows who's responsible for him getting squatted while livestreaming on November 10, 2022.

While conversing with his friends, the content creator alleged that the culprit was a 16-year-old.

The streamer stated that he knew "everything" about the teenager and said:

"I just thought you were scared of never doing it again, but I know exactly who you are. You're 16 years old."

Adin Ross talks about alleged 16-year-old swatter, says he will make teenager's parents "pay"

During a livestream on November 10, 2022, someone called Adin Ross and informed him that he was being swatted.

After confirming that a SWAT team was inside his home, the Twitch star got down on his knees and expressed his feelings:

"Why do y'all do this s**t?! I hear my friends outside, getting screamed by cops. Bro, why do y'all do this, bro?! Like, why do y'all f***ing do this, bro?! What is wrong with you guys, bro?! I could f***ing die! My friends could f***ing die! Everyone's outside, bro! Y'all f***king really swat people. I hope you never do anything, bro. Literally the worst happens to you. Like, bro, I hope you never amount to anything."

Adin Ross claimed to have heard helicopters outside his house and called the ordeal "weird." He then told his friends not to yell, instructing them to raise their hands and come downstairs to where he was streaming.

The streamer claimed to know the identity of the swatter at the four-minute mark of the video and said:

"I know exactly who it is, dude. It's a 16-year-old kid. Literally. It's a 16-year-old kid, swear to god. He's 16 years old. I know exactly where you live and all that s**t, too! I swear to god, I'm calling all these cops. I know everything about you, bro! Your old boy snitched on you. I know everything about you. I'm snitching on you, bro!"

The Los Angeles-based influencer asserted that he would make the 16-year-old's parents "pay":

"I'm not going to say where you live. I'm not going to doxx you. But I promise to god, I'm going to make sure that your parents pay for this s**t, bro! Because the parents raised a stupid f***ing, snotty little s**t, bro! Swear to god, bro!"

The 22-year-old then explained why he did not turn off his broadcast:

"Let this s**t happen, bro. I'm telling you right now, I've done this s**t before. No, I'm not ending stream, bro! Nope. Make sure this is all on camera. This is what you guys wanted, right? I got you! Don't worry about it. I know who exactly you are, too. I know exactly who you are, that's the funniest part. You're probably s***ting yourself right now. I know exactly who the kid is! Literally f***ked. I promise your life is hell after this."

A police officer asked the content creator and his friends to leave the room before the livestream ended.

Fans react to Adin Ross getting swatted on livestream

The comments section under a YouTube clip from the livestream featured more than 38 fan reactions. One viewer claimed that Twitch abruptly ended the livestream while 200,000 people were watching:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to Adin Ross getting swatted on livestream (Images via wsir/YouTube)

Adin Ross was banned from Twitch for the sixth time following the incident. However, the ban was lifted 26 minutes later.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes