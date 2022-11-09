"I'm tired from that" - Adriana Chechik returns to Twitch after TwitchCon mishap, does physiotherapy on stream

On November 7, Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik hosted a comeback stream and updated the community about her current condition.

The streamer was seen wearing a back brace following the mishap at TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego. While streaming, she decided to take a short break to do some physiotherapy and said:

"I'm tired from that. It's just that, I get tired from that."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky After breaking her back at TwitchCon Adriana Chechik has returned to Twitch with her back brace along with sometimes doing her physically therapy on stream



Gotta respect the grind of breaking your back and going back to streaming within weeks but still months of recovery to come After breaking her back at TwitchCon Adriana Chechik has returned to Twitch with her back brace along with sometimes doing her physically therapy on streamGotta respect the grind of breaking your back and going back to streaming within weeks but still months of recovery to come https://t.co/sa68m0Pt9A

Adriana Chechik updates the community during her comeback livestream

At the 15-minute mark of her November 7 broadcast, Adriana Chechik revealed that she was experiencing numbness in her right leg as she stated:

"This week, I actually have my first appointment with my neurosurgeon here in LA. Because I do have numbness in my right leg. So, I have numbness in my right leg and then (unrecognizable) have finally stopped!"

The streamer continued the conversation by mentioning YouTube Gaming sensation Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, aka "Dr DisRespect," speaking about the TwitchCon incident:

"I love Dr DisRespect. I hope he notices me one day. I know he noticed I got hurt because he did say after my accident. He said, 'Man, it sucks to be Twitch right now' after my accident. At least he knows who I am. I know he knows who I am."

Timestamp: 00:15:47

Viewers then questioned the streamer, wondering how she didn't notice the improperly set up foam pit at TwitchCon. She provided an analogy and explained:

"Well, let me be honest with you. When you get into a car, you don't think that something in the car could be faulty. When you get into a plane, you don't think that something could be faulty. People go and do stuff everyday. They go to trampoline parks. They go to rock climbing parks. And you're at an event, where you're watching other people do it. I sat there in line, for about 40 minutes, watching other people do it. I recorded them and everybody came out fine."

Adriana Chechik stated that she was unaware of the other two people getting injured at the streamer convention. She asserted that she was a victim and urged the audience not to blame her:

"So, how was I supposed to know that I would be the one to break my back after watching a group of people do the same thing. With no prior knowledge of the two people that got hurt the day before. So, don't blame me, because I am the victim here. Right? I was at an event and the last thing I thought was, 'Hey, this pit was improperly set up.' No! I said, 'Hey, I'm ready to go find my friend, push her off this platform.' So, that's all I thought. I didn't think past it."

Fans react to Adriana Chechik's comeback stream

Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky's conversation thread gained traction as it amassed more than 84 fan replies. Here's what the Twitter community had to say about Adriana Chechik's comeback stream:

RG | RhodiePlays 🇺🇸⚓️🎮 @RhodiePlays @JakeSucky The good thing about streaming is that even with that type of injury, there’s a way to still do it. Not too many jobs/careers where that’s the case. Hoping for a full recovery for her. @JakeSucky The good thing about streaming is that even with that type of injury, there’s a way to still do it. Not too many jobs/careers where that’s the case. Hoping for a full recovery for her.

𝚅𝚈𝚉𝚄𝙰𝙻 @vyzuaI @JakeSucky Damn honestly seems to be doing pretty well all things considered, love to see it @JakeSucky Damn honestly seems to be doing pretty well all things considered, love to see it

Gordo @AtGordo @JakeSucky So glad she can get up and walk again, hope her recovery keeps going well @JakeSucky So glad she can get up and walk again, hope her recovery keeps going well

For context, Adriana Chechik was met with unfortunate circumstances during TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego. The streamer broke her back after she jumped into a foam pit that was not sufficiently cushioned.

Chechik later revealed that she had broken her back in two places as a result of the incident. She stated that she required surgery to use a metal rod to support her back.

