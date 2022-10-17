Adriana Chechik TwitchCon drama explained: Streamer breaks back as Twitch remains silent over mishap

Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik suffered a serious injury in the recently concluded TwitchCon 2022. For those unaware, on the 2nd day of the event, the 30-year-old streamer was seen participating in the Lenovo Foam Pit.

A foam pit game was installed for visitors to battle it out against each other. Adriana was among the participants who volunteered for the same. After dropping her opponent into the foam pit, the streamer decided to celebrate her victory by jumping onto the cushioned surface herself.

Unfortunately, the foam pit was inadequately cushioned, resulting in the streamer collapsing back-first into the concrete base. Following the incident, Adriana took to Twitter to announce that she will be needing surgery to recover from her injuries.

Readers should note that Adriana Chechik was not the only casualty of the foam pit. Surprisingly enough, Twitch has remained silent on the situation.

Adriana Chechik had to undergo surgery after her injury at TwitchCon

The foam pit debacle appeared to be a collective mistake. Neither the sponsor, Lenovo nor the organizing committee has come forward to make any statements regarding the accidents caused by the game that they installed.

Following the incident, Adriana Chechik updated netizens about her condition and wrote:

"I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support."

The sponsor, Lenovo Legion, had also planned a live stream of the foam pit games. However, with injuries mounting, the enterprise decided to scrap the stream.

Adriana Chechik sustained a back injury and nerve damage to her bladder

Adriana Chechik's surgery is now complete and she took to social media to give her fans an update. In addition to her broken back, she also damaged her bladder due to the fall. The news was confirmed by the streamer herself on Twitter.

She wrote:

"So surgery went well, 5 hrs 30 minutes! More fusions than expected, bones completely crushed & nerve damage to my bladder, hopefully I’ll be able to pee again in the near future."

Adriana also posted a short video of herself attempting to walk with the help of crutches. She was visibly in a state of discomfort as she took her first steps post-surgery. Whether Twitch approached her to provide any financial aid is unknown.

Why has Twitch remained silent?

As mentioned earlier, Twitch has not taken any accountability for the incident as of yet. The foam pit was promoted by the Amazon-owned platform, as well as by Lenovo. The latter even advertised the game and encouraged individuals to perform a "pit dive" despite the fact that the entire flooring was hazardous.

This was pointed out by Adriana herself on social media.

Were any other people injured?

Unfortunately, Adriana Chechik was not the only individual to have suffered due to the insufficiently padded flooring. A streamer named LochVaness was also reported to have incurred an injury. The streamer was seen in a wheelchair after dislocating her knee.

Another unidentified participant was pictured in a great deal of pain after partaking in the TwitchCon foam pit game.

Aside from the foam pit fiasco, Twitch has been under a lot of criticism for severe mismanagement during the TwitchCon event. Streamers such as AriaSaki, Pokimane (who did not attend), and Karl Jacobs have all talked about the inadequate planning of the event. Many visitors complained about overcrowding, while some stated that the staff members were not trained properly.

