"It was bit of a cluster in situations" - Karl Jacobs provides his take on "disastrous" TwitchCon management

Minecraft streamer and MrBeast associate Karl Jacobs has taken to his stream to encourage fans to speak their minds while giving his two cents on questionable management at the recently concluded TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego, which he had attended. Many have now expressed their discontent with the event's impetuous organization.

A section of fans commented that differently-abled visitors were not provided with enough care, while others pointed out the mismanagement that caused a lot of overcrowding.

Reacting to the fans' complaints, Karl Jacobs replied by stating that he understood their sentiments. He said:

"It was bit of a cluster in situations"

Karl Jacobs amplifies the community's voice on the mismanagement at TwitchCon 2022

Although Karl Jacobs himself confessed that he had a pleasant time at the event, fans were displeased with the TwitchCon planning committee. Many scrutinized the lackluster approach and lack of organization. Speaking about the ordeal, Karl added:

"I want you guys to know that I stick up for you guys as a community and I had a lot of backing within Twitch employees that did a really good job connecting me with the certain correct people in Twitch to really get my point across on what I thought, how I felt about how things were handled, stuff like that"

He further said:

"Somethings can't be reversed and fixed like that and they acknowledge that as well. Overall, it was very productive. I had a few very productive meetings with people that actually mattered in actual decision making."

He went on to add:

"Thank you guys fir bearing with it. You guys are such a good community to be hones, so I just want to make sure that you guys get that credit for that and get the respect that you guys deserve."

Karl further assured fans that they would have a voice through him and encouraged the community to always share their "opinions" where it matters.

Fans share their reaction

Karl Jacobs' brief speech was followed by a flood of comments from fans pointing out the apparent mismanagement on the part of Twitch. Many people expressed their arduous expreirence.

Here are some of their reactions:

Fans share their discontentment at the organization (Image via Canooon YouTube)

Aside from the aforementioned criticism, many individuals were also physically hurt during the event. Fellow Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik revealed that she needs to undergo surgery after severely injuring her back from jumping into a foam pit that was not cushioned all the way down.

