“Bones completely crushed and nerve damage to my bladder”- Adriana Chechik confirms more injuries following TwitchCon 2022 foam pit accident

Following the TwitchCon foam incident, popular streamer Adriana Chechik took to her official Twitter handle to reveal the extent of her injuries. On October 12, the online personality revealed that her five-hour-long surgery has been a success for the most part. However, her injuries were much worse than initially assumed as she will require a catheter for the time being.

The streamer broke her back in two parts after jumping into a poorly designed foam pit. Detailing her viewers regarding her injuries after a lengthy surgery, Chechik noted:

"Bones completely crushed and nerves damage to my bladder”

With that being said, TwitchCon 2022 has been quite controversial for numerous prominent steamers.

Adriana Chechik gives update regarding her injuries following TwitchCon 2022 foam pit incident

The foam pit set up for the attendees turned into a hazardous mishap. Believed to be too shallow, the foam layer was found to be a mere two feet above a hard concrete floor. This culminated in numerous streamers inadvertently incurring injuries, with the most notable case involving Adriana Chechik.

A few days after the incident, Chechik updated her fans after undergoing an extremely lengthy surgery for her broken back. As per the online personality, the surgery took nearly five hours and unearthed a lot more injuries than initially anticipated.

Furthermore, the streamer revealed that there were "more fusions than expected," with her bones and nerves completely "crushed." She also has some "bleeding around the bone" but will be able to pee again normally in a few days.

Despite going through a lengthy and complicated procedure, Adriana Chechik kept a positive spirit and even promised to keep her fans updated.

Social media reacts to horrifying TwitchCon 2022 foam pit accident

As expected, the incident was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, with fans showing concern for Adriana's well-being. On YouTube alone, the clip has managed to amass over 64k views and hundreds of comments.

The majority of commenters shared their own cases of accidental injuries, with a few slamming the poorly designed foam pit at TwitchCon 2022. Here's what they had to say:

Twitch has been under hot water for multiple reasons in recent months. From removing the usual 70/30 split for partners to the slew of issues that stood out at TwitchCon, the purple platform is being barraged with questions.

