Twitch star Adin Ross' streaming career reached new heights in 2022, with his channel garnering 7,098,786 followers and over 67k viewers tuning in to watch his live streams. He began his online career in 2018, and in three years, he was able to join an elite league of streamers on the platform. His most-watched broadcasts range from celebrity collaborations to hosting his popular e-dating show.

In this article, we go over some of his most viral livestreaming moments, which have attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

Exploring Adin Ross' 5 most viral livestreaming moments of all time

5) Adin Ross reveals he introduced xQc to Twitch streamer nyyxxii

On November 3, 2022, Ross reacted to a clip featuring Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" kissing fellow content creator nyyxxii. Seeing this, the former revealed that it was he who connected the latter to the British personality:

"You know what I just realized, bro? This is the third or the fourth time my e-dates have actually worked. I introduced xQc to that girl, and they met up. And you know what that means, chat? You guys remember when xQc was on stream, saying that, 'I'm going to bring my own date?' Okay... I see you Felix. I see you, bro!"

The Florida native was happy that his e-dating platform was turning out to be a success. He stated:

"I'm happy for you, bro. I can't believe my e-date actually got him a girl! Like, they're actually together! That's f***ing crazy, bro! And guys, Adin Ross junior, by the way. Not xQc. You know what I mean? I'm kidding. You're GOATED for that, bro."

4) Adin Ross interacts with Andrew Tate

Earlier this year, on July 12, 2022, Ross got together with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate for the first time. During their conversation, the latter shared his opinions on women having an account on the adult platform, OnlyFans. He also claimed that he was a "feminist":

"I have no problems intrinsically with females doing OnlyFans. Like, if men are stupid enough to buy this s**t, then women should certainly sell it! Make a bunch of money. More power to them. I'm a feminist! I believe in empowering women, making as much money as you can. Yeah, sure! Do OnlyFans."

Andrew Tate went on to say that he "wouldn't mind" his girlfriend having an account and added that he would keep all of the money:

"Like my b***h. I wouldn't even mind my girl doing OnlyFans, as long as I kept all the money. I wouldn't give a s**t! If I had a girl saying I want to do OnlyFans, I'd be like, 'Cool! Go for it. Let me know how much money we make.'"

Adin Ross was taken aback by the statement and responded by asking:

"You're keeping all of it though? 100% you're keeping?"

The viral clip concluded with the former professional kickboxing asserting:

"F**k yes! She's mine!"

3) "Something did die. My f***ing pockets!" - Adin Ross reacts to Twitch imposing a ban on gambling-related content

In addition to being a Just Chatting streamer, Adin Ross has also spent a significant amount of time streaming under the Slots and Gambling category. After the Amazon-owned platform imposed a ban on gambling-related content, Ross' reaction to the decision went viral.

He recalled seeing numerous notifications on his phone and speculating on what might have happened:

"I look at my phone and I see about 30 notifications. Texts, calls... all that. So I'm like, 'Okay? Did somebody die? Did something f***ing happen that I have to seek immediate attention to? What the f**k happened here?' You know? I'm really understanding; I'm trying to really, you know, not think too much of the worst. But I'm just trying to really understand what the f**k is going on here."

Ross then claimed that something died, and it was "his pockets":

"Something did die. My f***ing pockets! Okay?"

Readers can view the streamer's 18-minute address here:

2) Adin Ross addresses the community regarding his feud with YouTuber Prettyboyfredo

During a livestream on May 5, 2021, Adin Ross took the opportunity to address the community regarding his feud with prominent YouTuber and Twitch content creator Alfredo "Prettyboyfredo."

The former claimed that he had done "nothing wrong" to the latter, and continued by saying that he would expose the YouTuber for being "not a good person":

"Fredo! I don't know what we said. I don't know what you said to me, bro. I don't know, Fredo. If somebody has a video, I can pull up. I did nothing wrong to you, and I didn't do anything to you, bro. But I'm going to expose the f**k out of you, because you're a fake... you are not a good person. And all you care about is money and clout. You've done nothing good!"

Adin Ross alleged that Prettyboyfredo's YouTube videos were staged:

"Even his videos of him doing good s**t to people is all fake and staged. I mean, it is, bro. It really is. You're not a good person!"

1) E-dating participant's shenanigans go viral

On June 19, 2022, an e-dating participant mentioned that he was in a "professional mini-hoop league." He then wanted to demonstrate his abilities and asked Adin Ross and the other contestants if they wanted to see him "dunk."

After asking everyone if they were ready, the person jumped towards a mini-hoop in the background, eventually crashing loudly against the wall. While watching the hilarious shenanigans, Adin Ross burst out laughing.

The e-dating participant's antics became one of Adin Ross' most popular Twitch clips, garnering over 314,000 views.

