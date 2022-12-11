"Isn't he canceled everywhere?" - xQc reacts to Adin Ross platforming Andrew Tate

Twitch star Felix "xQc" returned to his channel on Saturday (December 10) to host a gaming livestream. Before playing games, he reacted to some popular clips and livestreams during the first few hours of the broadcast.

While browsing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, Felix wanted to know what his friend and fellow Twitch streamer Adin Ross was up to. When the former saw the latter interacting with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, xQc stated:

"What is Adin doing, dude? Dude, I saw him with someone in the bathrobe. I don't think I care that much. I don't want to hear people kid about this, because I don't get it. Like, I don't know, like, what? Bro, isn't he (Andrew Tate) canceled everywhere?"

xQc claims Andrew Tate sees Adin Ross as the "biggest platfom"

At the 43-minute mark of his most recent livestream, xQc decided to check out Adin Ross' Twitch channel and saw him collaborating with Andrew Tate.

The Canadian streamer then noticed several viewers asking him to stop watching Ross' livestream, to which he replied:

"Bro, this isn't wrong. Yo, chill, chat! People spamming about this s**t. People are spamming during the intro! I'm looking at it! Chill for now, man!"

A few minutes later, Felix shared his thoughts on Andrew Tate, claiming that his platform has "collapsed," and that he sees Adin Ross as the "biggest platform":

"It is what it is. Bro, bro, bro, Tate's platform collapsed on all ends. He just sees Adin as; to be the biggest platform. He's literally yaying. He's yaying."

He went on to imply that Andrew Tate was using Adin Ross' platform as a "muscle":

"I'm saying... the influence is there. But there's no muscle to do anything more. He's using Adin as a muscle. That's how it works."

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 160 community members were present in the comments section. While one fan claimed that Andrew Tate couldn't be canceled, several other viewers weighed in on Felix's remarks.

Here's a snippet of some of the most relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's take on Adin Ross and Andrew Tate's livestream (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

xQc is currently one of the top content creators on Twitch. He is one of the few streamers with over 10 million subscribers on his channel, with an average of 55,000 viewers tuning in to his streams.

