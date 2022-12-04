Create

Kanye West interview on Adin Ross' channel: Everything we know so far

Nick Fuentes has confirmed Adin Ross is set to interview Kanye West in the coming weeks (Image via Sportskeeda)
Twitch sensation Adin Ross is reportedly set to interview Kanye West on the livestream. Nick Fuentes confirmed this information in a new video. The news comes on the heels of Ye's highly controversial interview with Alex Jones, which has been making headlines.

On December 3, Twitter user Kurrco shared some videos featuring Fuentes. In one of them, he was on a video call with Adin Ross when the latter stated:

"I don't want to leak anything on live. But umm... I have something I got like, major going on. But after that major thing, I'm going to do it."

Fuentes replied:

"Okay, yeah. Well just let us know, we got a bunch of stuff lined up next week. So the week after is fine, too."
Seems like they haven’t decided on a specific date yet but it’s happening within the coming week(s) https://t.co/MRI2975el5

In another 20-second-long clip, Fuentes confirmed that Kanye West would be getting together with Adin Ross for an interview. He stated:

"We want to sit down with people that disagree. We want to have the conversation. We want Jewish people to be a part of it. And Ye will be sitting down with, I believe some Jewish people this week. At least one interview lined up, I think we're talking to Adin Ross. Him and I will be speaking to him."
https://t.co/XAXKJcnRQO

Online community reacts to Adin Ross interviewing Kanye West

The news went viral on Twitter, with over 550 community members joining the discussion thread.

@Kurrco @adinross bro no way they did u like this hahah
@Kurrco @hasanthehun has to call in.
@Kurrco adin banned calling it

Esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming, Jake "JakeSucky," also shared an update on Ross interviewing West on his official handle, saying:

Shortly after Kanye's rant on Nazi's, he reportedly will be doing an interview with Twitch streamer Adin Rosswhat is life https://t.co/JDQU91sg9h
This comes after Adin has interviewed other controversial figures like Andrew Tate I’m just hoping this is an actual thorough interview with good questioning

Numerous community members chimed in with their views. But not everyone sees this move as a positive step for Ross. There are several pitfalls when engaging a personality like Ye. The community urged the young streamer to be careful:

@JakeSucky honestly, I think this is a very bad move by adin ross, he shouldn't be getting caught up in Ye's mess. Adin doesn't need to get involved to grow more.

The following are some more relevant fan reactions from Jake Lucky's reaction thread:

@JakeSucky (•_•)<) )╯stop / \ (•_•) \( (> platforming / \ (•_•)<) )╯kanye / \
@JakeSucky Adin doesn’t exactly have the best track record of bringing on quality guests. All about the view count
@JakeSucky adin about to get banned from twitch lol
@JakeSucky Here comes another swatting

xQc reacts to the upcoming interview

youtube-cover

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" learned about Ross interviewing Kanye West during a broadcast on December 4. After watching the clips above, the former Overwatch pro opined:

"Oh, I get it! Yeah, okay! They're (Kanye West and Nick Fuentes) doing like, a duo tour of them f***ing, just going around, as like, partners or some s**t. They need to like, schedule their events, or whatever. To get them on the other platforms that they can get on. Makes sense. That's going to... I don't know."

Adin Ross is one of the most well-known personalities on Twitch. He began livestreaming in 2018 and has since amassed over 6.9 million followers on his channel. He is known to bring on controversial figures for a chat. He previously spoke with Andrew Tate, who was widely criticized for his views on women.

