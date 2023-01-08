Twitch streamer Adin Ross has been one of Andrew Tate's biggest supporters in the aftermath of his arrest on December 29. The 22-year-old streamer has hosted Tate on his streams numerous times and claims to have a strong off-camera relationship with the former kickboxer off camera, keeping communication with him via text messages.

During the latest episode of the Full Send Podcast, host Kyle Forgeard asked Ross if he has had any contact with anyone close to the situation surrounding Tate's arrest for alleged rape and human trafficking. He said that he had not, but that he still supports the controversial influencer and presumes his innocence.

"He's innocent until proven guilty, you know? That's how I am."

Adin Ross gives his take on Andrew Tate's arrest

It seemed as if all of social media had reacted to the news of social media influencer Andrew Tate's December 29 arrest on charges of rape and human trafficking. While many rejoiced upon hearing that the self-proclaimed misogynist was facing potential charges, others were not as thrilled.

Adin Ross belonged in the latter camp, as the Twitch streamer has become quite close with the controversial Tate brothers over the last few months.

When Ross heard the news of the Tate brothers' arrest in Romania, he responded on his Twitter account with shock and disbelief.

adin @adinross Andrew & Tristian Tate just got arrested.. there’s no way man. Andrew & Tristian Tate just got arrested.. there’s no way man.

Ross later went on to request that United States President Joe Biden pardon the Tate brothers, but added that he believes former U.S. President Donald Trump would have already done so.

adin @adinross Na I ain’t gonna lie tho - Joe Biden please go ahead and pardon Andrew tate. Donald trump woulda been on it already 🥱 unfortunately trump clears you sleepy joe Na I ain’t gonna lie tho - Joe Biden please go ahead and pardon Andrew tate. Donald trump woulda been on it already 🥱 unfortunately trump clears you sleepy joe

Adin Ross, who has since changed his physical appearance to look eerily similar to Tate, appeared on the Full Send Podcast to discuss his relationship with Andrew Tate following the latter's arrest. He was asked by podcast host Kyle Foregeard if he had any contact with the Tate brothers or anyone closely related to the situation, but he responded that he had not.

Soon after, Ross was asked what it would take for him to no longer choose to associate himself with Tate and his brand. He said that the question was difficult to answer, claiming there to be too much uncertainty surrounding Tate's legal issues.

"That's a really good question to ask, because it's like I don't even know what's gonna happen to him, bro. We just gotta wait and see."

This steered the conversation towards a deeper dive into the exact allegations Andrew Tate is facing. In a past podcast appearance, Tate claimed that he would find women to date with the intention of emotionally manipulating them into working for him as camgirls. This type of manipulation is known as "loverboy" sex trafficking.

Adin Ross and the podcast hosts seemed to have a variety of opinions on the matter, questioning if it is even illegal if the women involved are of legal age as well as the difficulty of proving the allegations in court.

Although Tate faces some very serious allegations, Adin Ross seems unwilling to distance himself from the man he considers a close friend just yet.

