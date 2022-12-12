"I want him to be a better man" - Andrew Tate reveals using Adin Ross to inspire the youth

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has given his take on Adin Ross. For those unaware, the duo recently collaborated on Adin's Twitch. This is the first time that the pair have come face-to-face in front of the online community. Their stream took place while Adin was visiting Dubai, which is the current place of residence of the Tate brothers.

After their first stream together, Andrew Tate took to his own podcast, which he live-streamed on Rumble, a platform that claims to prioritize free speech, to explain that he wants to spread motivation through Adin's large fan group. Speaking on the streamer, Andrew said:

"I want him to be a better man."

"Adin is privileged" - Andrew Tate's scathing take on Adin Ross, but wishes him well

In a recent stream on Rumble, which he co-hosted with his younger brother Tristan, Andrew Tate said that even though Adin Ross is privileged, the latter has shown signs of change after meeting the self-proclaimed 'Top G'. Andrew said:

"Adin is privileged because he is young and financially successful. But he is also a ball of useless putty. Like a little goo boy, goo man."

Andrew stated:

"So if I can yell at the goo and inspire the goo to become hard like stone like I am. If I can finally get in his f**king mind and fix it, I know by extension I will inspire millions of youth to do the same thing and follow his path."

He further added:

"Adin, you can be a force for good in the world. A lot of people look up to you and respect you. They see you being a ball of goo and they think being a ball of goo is acceptable because the person they spend their time watching is a useless ball of goo. If you become made of stone, you will inspire children to do the same."

Andrew concluded by adding that he plans to use Adin as a vessel to spread his motivational message to youths within the internet community.

Fans share their reaction to Andrew Tate's take on Adin Ross

Fans shared their opinions regarding the latest comments made by Andrew Tate on popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross. Here are some of the notable reactions shared on Twitter:

BXRDYY @Birdyy25 @AdinUpdatess I feel like his message is good but adin can best decide for himself who he wants to be. You dont gotta be a man, you gotta be yourself @AdinUpdatess I feel like his message is good but adin can best decide for himself who he wants to be. You dont gotta be a man, you gotta be yourself

NeonUpdatesBurnerr @yesitsmelol111_ @AdinUpdatess What would I do, without my lord and savior TOP G? @AdinUpdatess What would I do, without my lord and savior TOP G?

ROBINHOOD @____RobinHood @AdinUpdatess @AR15thed3mon Okay, but what does adin want? Not everybody wants to be you…. @AdinUpdatess @AR15thed3mon Okay, but what does adin want? Not everybody wants to be you….

DRIZZY @A1Drizzy1 @AdinUpdatess It’s true tho. If adin did gym streams and got in shape, half of his community would wanna do the same @AdinUpdatess It’s true tho. If adin did gym streams and got in shape, half of his community would wanna do the same

𝕷𝖔𝖌𝖎𝖈 ⚡️ @xLogicxl @AdinUpdatess Basically just saying he can do better we all can not terrible advice lol @AdinUpdatess Basically just saying he can do better we all can not terrible advice lol

Md @moodyyyyy69 @AdinUpdatess You can tell he likes adin @AdinUpdatess You can tell he likes adin

Adin Ross has now returned to his residence in Florida after his week-long trip to the Middle East. He was not the only major streamer present in the UAE as fellow creator Darren "IShowSpeed" was also seen live streaming from Abu Dhabi. VODs for the broadcast can be found on their respective channels.

