"SPEED X ADIN X ANDREW TATE!?" - Fans speculate as IShowSpeed, Adin Ross, and Andrew Tate travel to Dubai

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed's Middle Eastern voyage continues as he was seen in Dubai in a recent video shared by Rashed "Money Kicks," an online influencer with a net worth of over a billion dollars. The duo previously collaborated on a stream uploaded last month while Speed was in the UK to watch Manchester United play.

Speed's presence, however, has spurred several reactions from fans. For those unaware, the 17-year-old YouTuber is not the only major online personality to be present in Dubai. Fellow streamer Adin Ross and controversial online figure Andrew Tate are all currently in the UAE.

Seeing the possibility of the trio collaborating for a video sent fans into a frenzy. One Twitter user exclaimed:

“SPEED X ADIN X ANDREW TATE!?!?”

Will IShowSpeed collab with Adin Ross and Andrew Tate?

IShowSpeed has been pictured in Dubai for the first time in his career. After a video of him being introduced by Money Kicks was shared on social media, a possible collab between Darren, Adin Ross, and Andrew Tate appeared to be on the cards.

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

Speed is in Dubai for the first time! Speed is in Dubai for the first time! 👀 https://t.co/L2qKgeVZsO

IShowSpeed, who is a close friend and associate of Adin, has previously made several videos with the latter. However, the streamer has not had the chance to interact with Andrew Tate.

Being banned on Twitch meant that Speed was unable to appear on Adin's stream for a long period of time. However, Adin recently made a surprise visit to Darren's stream during the latter's visit to Los Angeles.

On the other hand, both Adin Ross and Andrew Tate have had the opportunity to share plenty of screen time together. With Adin now in Dubai, which is also the Tate brother's current place of residence, a stream together could be a possibility.

The pair have already teased a video together. Adin, along with the Tate brothers, was filmed in a restaurant in Dubai. The edited clip was shared by an authentic Adin Ross fan page. Here is the clip:

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess This stream will break the internet This stream will break the internet https://t.co/ai4EmviMIt

All that remains is to see if the trio indeed get the chance to band together for the first time.

"Hoping it’s not going to be that paradox scam" - Fans react to IShowSpeed appearing with Money Kicks

The last time the duo were together, IShowSpeed ended up facing a lot of backlash for promoting the controversial Paradox Crypto. Readers, however, should note that Money Kicks was only a passive participant in the stream and did not endorse the project.

Here are some of the reactions to the latest video:

Kam @Kamil471_ @SpeedUpdates1 Hopping it’s not going to be that paradox scam @SpeedUpdates1 Hopping it’s not going to be that paradox scam 💀

LuisYuh @LuisYuhh @SpeedUpdates1 Bro didn’t learn his lesson the first time @SpeedUpdates1 Bro didn’t learn his lesson the first time 😭💀

codex @codexfs @SpeedUpdates1 For y’all guys wondering, money kicks is not associated with paradox crypto, he was in the same boat as speed didn’t know what he was getting into @SpeedUpdates1 For y’all guys wondering, money kicks is not associated with paradox crypto, he was in the same boat as speed didn’t know what he was getting into

RAFTAGAR4 @NOTRAFTAGAR4 @SpeedUpdates1 Speed x Adin x andrew tate @SpeedUpdates1 Speed x Adin x andrew tate

oc @cazlakz @SpeedUpdates1 Wait adin met up with him and Tate met up with adin @SpeedUpdates1 Wait adin met up with him and Tate met up with adin 👀

WaRy💧 βƒ @onn_dog3lp @SpeedUpdates1 So we could probably see a crossover Speed Adin Tate @SpeedUpdates1 So we could probably see a crossover Speed Adin Tate

Money Kicks has also met with Adin Ross. This was confirmed after the former posted a picture together on his Instagram stories.

