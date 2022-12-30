Has Andrew Tate been released? Viral videos debunked in wake of controversial influencer's arrest in Romania 

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were recently arrested in a human trafficking probe. The former kickboxer had his house raided in the Romanian capital, Bucharest. Several videos of the duo getting released have now found their way online at the time of their detention.

On Thursday, December 29, Romanian prosecutors announced that Tristan and Andrew Tate were to be held for at least 24 hours on suspicion of human trafficking, committing r*pe, and attempting to form a crime group. Prosecutors said that the suspect:

“appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create p*rnographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost.”

Investigations into the brothers reportedly began in April earlier this year after allegations of the duo holding two women captive against their will came to public limelight.

Videos of Andrew Tate being released from jail circulate across social media

Andrew Tate was interviewed earlier in August on Tucker Carlson Tonight. In a clip, which has since gone viral, the former can be seen being asked whether he was arrested for human trafficking, to which he responded by saying:

“Yeah, I was not arrested. So what happened is I suffered from a case of swatting, very popular with people who are large on the internet, many large YouTubers have been swatted. It is where you call the police and say somebody has a gun or there is a hostage situation and the SWAT team arrives."

NO CHARGES.

He further continued:

"Somebody made a phone call to the American embassy saying that I was holding women at my house… they turned out, they investigated, they realized nobody was in the house against their will, there was no crime committed.”

In another video that has circulated across Twitter, a journalist can be seen stating that Tristan and Andrew Tate have been released from jail. They also showed footage of the brothers walking out of a police department. However, the footage seems to be that of the pair’s previous interaction with investigators where they were “swatted.”

A third video of the social media personality taking part in an interview is also circulating on social media, wherein Andrew can be heard saying:

“I understand that you get three strikes in this game. Strike one is they try to shut you up and discredit you. Which I’ve just been through. Strike two is they try to put you in jail for no reason and strike three is they kill you. And one of my strikes is now gone and now I firmly believe that they’re going to try and kill me because they want me to be quiet.”

It is important to note that neither of these videos are in association with the Tate brothers’ recent arrest. Neither the Romanian authorities nor the brothers themselves have come forward announcing any kind of release. Old clips where Andrew Tate can be seen talking about his earlier exchange with the police have simply gone viral in light of his latest arrest.

Andrew Tate's arrest comes after his recent heated argument with Greta Thunberg

The controversial personality and Greta Thunberg got themselves into a verbal battle recently after the former attempted to troll the young climate activist by asking for her email address so she could review his collection of cars and “their respective enormous emissions.”

Greta clapped back by responding:

“Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalld*[email protected]”

Andrew attempted to hit back by accusing Greta of having a “small p*nis,” in a video response. Law enforcement were tipped off after noticing a pizza box from a local chain present in his video, which led to his consequent arrest.

