How did Andrew Tate get arrested? Twitter reply to Greta Thunberg helps Romanian authorities arrest controversial personality

On December 30, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan found themselves in murky waters after being detained by Romanian authorities. The Tate brothers, along with two other individuals, were arrested for alleged r*pe, human trafficking, and organized racketeering.

Andrew's residence was raided hours after he posted a video as a rebuttal to Greta Thunberg, indicating that he was in Romania. In the video, he showed off a couple of pizza boxes from a local brand, tipping off the police.

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) has been spearheading the case, reflecting on the severity of the matter.

This is not the first time that Andrew Tate's residence has been raided. Back in April 2022, Romanian police raided his house due to his alleged involvement in a human trafficking scandal. However, no arrests were made on that occasion.

Andrew Tate's video response to Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest

Andrew Tate, 36, has been the talk of the town of late after engaging in an online beef with climate activist Greta Thunberg, 19.

For context, the former had sarcastically posted a tweet, tagging Greta, stating the number of cars he owned in order to indicate the emission they produce. He also asked for her email address in order to send her detailed information. He wrote:

"Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

In response, Greta craftily posted a faux email address, mocking the former kickboxer. She posted:

"Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldi*[email protected]"

Greta Thunberg's reply to Andrew Tate (Image via Twitter)

Andrew then posted a video in response to the activist, stating that she was just a product of the "matrix." Although overlooked at first, the 36-year-old displayed a couple of pizza boxes that had symbols from a Romanian pizza chain called Jerry's Pizza.

Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.



This is absolutely epic. Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.This is absolutely epic. https://t.co/kyz4pqegkJ

Hours after posting the video, Romanian authorities were alerted of his supposed location. His luxury house in Pipera was soon raided, followed by the two brothers being arrested by the police.

Readers should note that Greta had no active part in the raid followed by the detention. The activist has not made any further comments regarding the situation, nor has she replied to Tate's latest jibe.

What are the exact charges against Andrew Tate?

As mentioned earlier, Andrew Tate has been charged with some serious allegations. Reports suggest that the Tate brothers, along with two other individuals, were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in r*pe, human trafficking, and an organized crime group that is reported to have coerced women into adult businesses.

The Anglo-American pair were detained for further investigations into their alleged involvement in the aforementioned unlawful activities.

