Breaking down Andrew Tate's 2022 so far: Getting de-platformed, conversion to Islam, controversies, and more

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has quickly risen to become the name that is on everyone's mind. If you're on the internet, you probably know who Tate is. He has been involved in multiple controversies and online scuffles due to his debatable and polarizing comments about women and gender roles.

His actions have also landed him multiple bans from several major social media platforms. It is fair to say that the Anglo-American has had a topsy-turvy 2022.

This article will look to delve into the tumultuous past few months of the life of Andrew "Cobra" Tate.

Revisiting the major events involving Andrew Tate in 2022

Andrew Tate is arguably the most popular man within the internet community. However, it was not the same earlier this year. The streamers' rise to infamy was certainly a gradual one. Although his name has been out there in the mainstream media since his days with the British television show Big Brother in 2016, he has certainly blown up many folds in 2022.

In April 2022, reports emerged stating that Romanian police raided Tate's residence due to his alleged involvement in a human trafficking business. However, no arrests were made. Romanian authorities said that the "investigations" were "ongoing."

Following the raid, Tate said:

“No girls were found in my house, and nobody was arrested.”

In June and July 2022, Tate started gaining traction after engaging in online beef with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. On a podcast in June, Tate said this about the influencer-athlete:

“I want to make something clear, I would still kick the living f*ck out of Jake Paul. I’m not some washed-up UFC fighter, I’m not smaller than him. I will beat the living sh*t out of `him.”

Although a brief period of back-and-forth occurred between the pair, both internet stars are now on good terms after Jake vocally supported Andrew Tate during his online embargoes.

Making controversial statements

Andrew Tate and controversy go hand in hand. Throughout his career, he has made several debatable remarks about women that have not gone down well with the internet community.

Following his controversial remarks, Twitch streamer xQc confronted Andrew Tate on a stream in July 2022. During their heated debate, the latter stated that women should be barred from clubs due to their poor "parking skills." Responding to xQc, he said:

“So when you see the worst parking you’ve ever seen in your life, you don’t think it’s a female, it’s just as equally likely to be a man in your view?”

Furthermore, he said that men are always more responsible in a relationship. He said:

"If you are a man with a woman, you are likely older, a lot older. So you are wiser by default. You are probably, if you are a successful man, more successful than her. You've seen a lot of things, you've seen a lot more violence than she has, etc, etc, etc. You are very qualified to have."

In another stream with Adin Ross, Tate stated that committed women who do OnlyFans owe their partner a majority of their income because women are their "property."

Following such comments, he was banned from major social media sites in August 2022. Platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube released statements regarding Andrew Tate's violation of their Terms of Policies.

Hustlers University 2.0

Hustlers University is an online course that was started by Andrew Tate. It claims to teach its pupils ways to generate revenue for themselves. However, in August 2022, popular YouTube Coffeezilla reviewed the course. According to him, the entire offering is like a "pyramid scheme." He assessed:

"You've been told you're gonna escape the Matrix, you're gonna take the red pill. What you end up doing is sort of learning how to run an Amazon side-hustle for Jeff Bezos."

It should be noted that a major chunk of Tate's income comes from Hustlers University.

Conversion to Islam

In October 2022, Andrew Tate raised some eyebrows after stating that he had converted to Islam. During a visit to Dubai, Tate was seen attending a Mosque. He added:

"This is why I'm Muslim. Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert. 'So be patient, Indeed the promise of Allah is TRUTH.' Quran 30:60."

Furthermore, he said:

"I think it's the last religion on the planet. I think it's the last religion. So if it's the last true religion on the planet, it has to be the correct one. It's the last religion because no other religion has boundaries which they enforce. If you will tolerate everything, then you stand for nothing. If your book says, 'X,' but you refuse to say the book says this, I'm sticking to what the book says. Doesn't matter what the subject is, right? I don't want to expand."

Despite being banned from major social media sites, Andrew Tate was given a contract offer from Rumble in September 2022. Andrew and Tristan Tate have a podcast of their own known as the Tate Speech. Its episodes can be found on Rumble.

