"This is why they killed me early" - Andrew Tate gives his take on why social media platforms banned him

Andrew Tate has spoken out against the flurry of bans that have been imposed upon him in a recent interview. He has been among the most controversial and debated topics within the internet community over the past few months. Tate, a former kickboxing champion, rose to the spotlight after making some questionable statements about women that have been deemed to be "sexist" in nature. His words have also landed him multiple social media suspensions.

He was recently invited to the PBD Podcast, hosted by entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, where the 35-year-old opened up about his suspensions. According to Andrew, social media bans were imposed upon him to curb his growth. He said:

"This is why they killed me early."

Andrew Tate explains his decision to join Rumble

With Andrew Tate being banned from major social media platforms, Canadian online video service platform Rumble has decided to step in and offer him space to share his videos.

Tate has been indefinitely suspended from Meta Websites (Instagram and Facebook), TikTok, and YouTube. His Twitch account has also been mysteriously deleted.

Speaking about his new journey on Rumble, Tate exclaimed:

"Rumble were the brave ones. They stood up and signed me. Come up, they said, 'look, we believe in you, we believe what you're saying,' they signed me when no one else would."

He then alluded to the rise in the stock price of Rumble since his arrival. He said:

"30%. The stock! In a bear market! In a recession! People are paying attention to this sh*t!"

According to the self-proclaimed "Top G", he was also offered a large financial incentive from Rumble which he refused to accept.

In the interview, Andrew Tate also suggested that the companies that shunned him have "fired all their bullets". He further stated that the social media platforms tried to "annihilate" him before his fan base grew too much. According to the 35-year-old, the fact that he has a "contingent" who follows him has made his presence even stronger.

Fans react to Andrew Tate's latest interview

Considering that Tate has been able to grow a large empire of followers, many viewers flocked under the comments section to express their appreciation and admiration.

Here are some of the reactions that were shared:

The social media influencer has also challenged American YouTuber Logan Paul to a boxing match and even added that he would fight without asking for a fee. It remains to be seen if Logan will respond to the challenge.

