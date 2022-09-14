"Logan Paul is a bi***h": Andrew Tate says he'll fight Logan for 'free', labels him a hypocrite

The rivalry between Logan Paul and Andrew Tate saw a new chapter after the latter appeared on the PBD Podcast, hosted by entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David. According to the 35-year-old former kickboxing world champion, he will fight the American social media star at no cost.

He was heavily critical of Logan's fickle-minded nature. According to Tate, Logan only changed his stance on him after the social media suspensions. He also calls him a "hypocrite" for being a sycophant to social media moguls such as Susan Wojcicki.

Speaking about a possible bout between themselves, Andrew Tate simply stated:

"Logan Paul is a bi***h."

Will Andrew Tate and Logan Paul fight?

In an August ImPaulsive podcast episode with Jake Paul, Logan shared his thoughts on fighting the controversial Anglo-American. According to the younger brother, Logan would beat him easily. Since that dialogue, social media platforms have largely issued an embargo on Tate.

Over the past few weeks, Andrew Tate has seen his accounts get suspended from various platforms such as Meta Websites (Facebook and Instagram), TikTok, Twitch and YouTube.

Later in August, Logan took to his podcast to backtrack on his initial statements about fighting Tate. He explained that he does not wish to re-platform Tate due to his controversial takes.

(Timestamp: 24:14)

Speaking about the 27-year-old social media influencer, Tate exclaimed:

"He gets pieces of paper from Susan (Wojcicki) or whoever else, telling him what he is allowed to say."

He further stated his intention to fight him for next to no money at all. He said:

"I will fight him for free. The guy's an idiot. No money needed. Logan Paul doesn't believe in any of the things he says."

He alluded to the fact that Logan Paul used to support his views and even invited him to his place once. However, since Tate got canceled, Logan has shown him the door. According to the self-proclaimed "Top G," he is afraid of speaking his mind due to fears of getting annulled.

Fans react to the rant

Fans have heavily sided with Tate's words on this one. Viewers even applauded the host for organizing an authentic report and interview with the controversial social media influencer.

Here are some of the reactions that were shared in response to the interview:

Fans react to the candid interview (Image via PBD Podcast YouTube)

In a recently concluded Misfits Boxing event, British YouTuber JJ "KSI" challenged the retired kickboxer to a fight. Logan Paul has also urged other creators not to fight him because it will provide Andrew Tate with a platform to share his philosophy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman