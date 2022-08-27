Where does Andrew Tate live? Nationality and ethnic background explored in wake of Fox interview with Tucker Carlson

In a recent interview of Andrew Tate on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Today, the controversial former kickboxer claimed that his social media ban was because he “had large swaths of the population agreeing to very traditional masculine values.”

He further added:

“Teenage men and young men, 20, 22, 23, 24, were looking up to me and aspiring to be like me.”

Over the last few weeks, Tate has been banned from almost all popular social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Following his controversial tweets defending Harvey Weinstein and claiming that women must “bare some responsibility” when they are s*xually assaulted, Tate was banned from Twitter. The ban was implemented in 2017.

That same year, he moved to Bucharest, Romania, after he was charged with 11 cases of s*xual assault in the United Kingdom. In a now-deleted YouTube video, Tate had reportedly claimed that he began living in Romania because of its lax laws about s*xual assault.

Andrew Tate residence and nationality: All we know

Andrew Tate is of African-American-British descent. His father Emory Tate, a renowned chessmaster, was African-American, while his mother was British.

There seems to be some discrepancy about Tate's place of birth. While a July 2022 video on TateSpeech, suggests that he was born in Washington, D.C., many other reports claim his place of birth to be Chicago, Illinois. He was subsequently raised in Luton, England

In 2017, Andrew Tate moved to Bucharest, Romania. Speaking about the move, on an episode of The Fellas Podcast, Tate said:

“I don't feel comfortable (in Western countries like the UK). I don't like the way it functions and operates; I think it's the most corrupt, disgusting, and degraded society on Earth. There's nothing left besides money and (a) corporate agenda.”

However, prior to that, in a since-deleted YouTube video, Tate expressed that "40% of the reason" behind his decision to move to Romania was because of its slack laws about s*xual assault. At the time, he added:

“I’m not a r*pist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free."

However, in April 2022, Tate’s Romania residence was raided by authorities over an investigation of human trafficking. The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Romania later alleged that an unidentified woman was held hostage at the property.

████ @Joshuajered Former kickboxer Andrew Tate has been banned from @Facebook, @Instagram, @YouTube , and @TikTok (5 million fillers) this week, accused of a form of masculinity called misogyny (sexism). Tate was best known for being ejected from the reality show Big Brother in 2016. #AndrewTate Former kickboxer Andrew Tate has been banned from @Facebook, @Instagram, @YouTube, and @TikTok (5 million fillers) this week, accused of a form of masculinity called misogyny (sexism). Tate was best known for being ejected from the reality show Big Brother in 2016. #AndrewTate https://t.co/505CTGiwZp

In 2016, Tate was removed from UK's Big Brother after a video of him attacking a woman (allegedly his girlfriend) went viral. It was this removal that earned Tate his social media fame.

Owing to his actions, Tate has been labeled as a misogynist and deemed a “king of toxic masculinity.”

What did Andrew Tate say about his ban from all social media?

Rumble @rumblevideo “This is just the beginning of a mass exodus (to Rumble)” - Andrew Tate with Tucker Carlson “This is just the beginning of a mass exodus (to Rumble)” - Andrew Tate with Tucker Carlson https://t.co/xeAvs1XOru

In his interview on Tucker Carlson Today, Andrew Tate further addressed the issue of the ban and blamed it on the "traditionally masuline life" that he leads. He said:

“I live a very traditionally masculine life. I have fast cars and a big house and a lot of money and a beautiful girlfriend, and they thought they thought this was very, very threatening."

He continued:

"And for some reason, they decided that it's better they annihilate me from the internet and replace me with somebody who's more aligned with whatever they're trying to propose."

Tate also went on to claim that he was termed a 'misogynist' because people "ignore 95%" of everything he says. He explained:

"They ignore me saying that you need to avoid low-quality men. And they take the bit where I say avoid women who are dishonest. And then they put it on a reel — a very short three- or four-second clip, and then they say I'm a misogynistic person and I'm dangerous to women and I need to be banned."

Andrew Tate's interview with Tucker Carlson was released on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal