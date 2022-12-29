"This is the greatest tweet of 2022": Greta Thunberg destroys Andrew Tate on Twitter, sparks hilarious memefest

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg recently schooled social media influencer Andrew Tate with a brutal comeback Tweet.

On December 27, Tate sent a message to the environmentalist, listing some of the cars he owns in an attempt to bait Thunberg into speaking about the effects it will have on the environment. He also wrote down the specifications of what he owns and asked her to provide him with an email id so that he could complete the list.

His tweet said:

"Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

Thunberg's response has been taken by netizens to be one of the most iconic answers this year. In the tweet, she offered an email id to Tate, but not exactly an authentic one. It read:

"Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld*[email protected]"

The Tweet in reply to Andrew Tate (Image via Twitter)

One user, @Masterofwhine took to her Twitter account to laud the environmentalist for her answer:

Greta Thunberg's response to Tate has taken the internet by a storm

Tate's message on the apparent effects that cars have on the environment resulted in a brutal reply from the climate activist, who took to Twitter to completely rip the social media influencer apart. The interaction between the two garnered Greta's tweet over 100,000 likes within the first hour of posting it.

Reactions to the tweet were as hilarious as they were numerous. In fact, Twitterverse shared and liked the tweet so much that her name is currently trending. People lauded her for the lack of attention she showcased with her reply. Many are also calling it "The Tweet of the year."

Sam 🕊 @SamTwits



can you give Watching @Cobratate dissolving into a quivering mess over the course of today is 100% the Twitter moment of 2022. The greatest irony is that it took one Tweet from an intelligent, ‘woke’ young woman to do it. @elonmusk can you give @GretaThunberg the ‘Tweet Of The Year’ award? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Watching @Cobratate dissolving into a quivering mess over the course of today is 100% the Twitter moment of 2022. The greatest irony is that it took one Tweet from an intelligent, ‘woke’ young woman to do it.@elonmusk can you give @GretaThunberg the ‘Tweet Of The Year’ award? twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Lolo Jones @lolojones



@GretaThunberg Andrew Tate sitting in his 33 cars after he got bodied by a teenager @GretaThunberg Andrew Tate sitting in his 33 cars after he got bodied by a teenager https://t.co/vogdUiXFVE

HRH The Duke of Thomassin™ @HRHDukeThomas Greta Thunberg humiliating Andrew Tate on Twitter was not on my 2022 card.



I love it here. Greta Thunberg humiliating Andrew Tate on Twitter was not on my 2022 card. I love it here.

Dr Mike Galsworthy @mikegalsworthy What utterly fascinates me…



…is the capacity of young women like Greta Thunberg or Meghan Markle to effortlessly trigger to meltdown the emotions of a certain type of 60-year-old-plus man.



What’s going on there? What utterly fascinates me……is the capacity of young women like Greta Thunberg or Meghan Markle to effortlessly trigger to meltdown the emotions of a certain type of 60-year-old-plus man. What’s going on there?

Camilla Blackett @camillard Why do these dusty old men keep trying Greta? She already told you she was a savage. Why do these dusty old men keep trying Greta? She already told you she was a savage.

dan le sac 🦄💣 @danlesac I didn’t have “Andrew Taint gets murdered by Greta Thunberg” on my 2022 bingo card but here we are. I didn’t have “Andrew Taint gets murdered by Greta Thunberg” on my 2022 bingo card but here we are.

According to netizens, Andrew Tate's response to the burn by Geta was even more hilarious. He responded by saying "How dare you?" and that tweet, too, has been used as fodder for more hilarious reactions.

The former Big Brother influencer has previously attacked Greta by posting older videos of her talking to the members of the United Nations, where she famously blasted them for her lack of action.

However, the clip had been edited with videos of Tate driving his supercars and boarding private jets.

